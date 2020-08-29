BLUE RIDGE — Luis Hernandez’s three-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds remaining lifted Collinsville to a 30-29 victory against Blue Ridge in the season-opener.

Hernandez finished with 21 carries for 155 yards and two scores and completed 5-of-21 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns, Jace Crisp caught two passes for 36 yards and a TD, Nathen Bocanegra had a 26-yard touchdown grab and Cory Sheppard totaled 10 carries for 49 yards for Collinsville, which hosts Cooper on Friday night.

Pottsboro 42, Community 13

In Nevada, Braden Plyler ran for 113 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries to go with 217 yards and two TD passing as Pottsboro opened the season with a victory over Community in non-district action.

Titus Lyons had both of the touchdown receptions and finished with seven catches for 100 yards, Cooper Townsley ran 23 times for 120 yards and caught a pair of passes for 59 yards and Jackson Lipscomb had two catches for 47 yards for Pottsboro, which will host Gunter on Friday night.

The Cardinals had a 35-6 lead at half-time despite the score being tied at six after the first quarter. Lyons had TD grabs of 15 and 13 yards for Pottsboro’s first two touchdowns and then Plyler’s scoring runs all came from inside the 10-yard line — including a one-yarder as time ran out in the second quarter.

Ty Simpkins had a pair of touchdown catches covering 108 yards for Community.

Clarksville 17, Whitewright 14

In Clarksville, Kayden Carraway returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown near the middle of the fourth quarter to give Whitewright the lead but Clarksville was able to reclaim the lead and hold on for a non-district victory in the season-opener.

Johnathan Olguin kicked a 34-yard field goal right before the half ended to give Clarksville a 10-8 lead at the break.

After falling behind late, Whitewright had a pair of chances in the final minute but turned the ball over on downs and then had an interception to seal the win for Clarksville.

Carraway had 21 carries for 95 yards, Colby Jones chipped in 66 yards in 13 carries, Xyrion Daniels had a touchdown run and Trevor McCartney caught a 42-yard pass for Whitewright, which will host Honey Grove on Friday night.

Petrolia 38, Tioga 0

In Tioga, the Bulldogs were unable to find the end zone in a season-opening loss against Petrolia.

Tioga was down 13-0 after the first quarter and 19-0 at half-time before Petrolia continued to add it its lead in the second half, taking a 31-0 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Chase Evans had 18 carries for 60 yards, Landon Miller chipped in 55 yards on five carries and Ryan Montgomery totaled 11 carries for 27 yards for Tioga, which will host Electra on Friday night.

Petrolia totaled 308 yards on 30 carries and also threw for 111 yards.