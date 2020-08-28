The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission recently cleared the way the redevelopment of a former American Legion building.

Last week, the commission approved a request by 1303 Group, LLC for a zoning change and a variance to redevelop the former Legion property on Sycamore street into a new mixed-use office building.

Blair Weaver, representing Blair Weaver Construction, presented plans to the commission to remove the older legion building at 320 E. Sycamore and redevelop the lot into a three-story office building.

"We do have some interest from physicians in leasing out part of the building," Weaver said, following the meeting.

Plans for the property call for the construction of a nearly 31,000-square-foot office building that will stretch up to 50 feet in height. The exterior of the building will be made up of brick and fiber cement panels.

The design did require a variance as the proposed height was five feet over what is allowed under city ordinance.

Current plans call for 134 parking spaces for the site. Incoming Sherman Development Services Director Rob Rae said it remains uncertain how many parking spaces the site will need based on its usage.

Rae said that Medical office and general office requirements for parking vary. Under medical office zoning, one parking space is needed for every 200 feet of space. Meanwhile, a traditional office use would only require one space for every 400 feet of space in the building.

Weaver said the current space would likely be an 80-20 split between the two uses, but did not specific which would be the greater use.

Following the meeting, Weaver said he optimally hopes to start construction some time in the first quarter of 2021.

This represents the most recent effort to redevelop the former Legion building. In 2017, plans to redevelop the site as a storage facility went before P&Z, but nothing appears to have developed.

