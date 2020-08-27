Sherman police

Theft - On Monday, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 900 block of East Epstein Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between July 24, 2019 and Aug. 21. A theft of property between $750



Theft - On Monday, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 4400 block of Frisco Road in Sherman. The incident occurred between June 1 and Aug. 21. A theft of property $100



Theft - On Aug. 24, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 3600 block of South Dakota Drive in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Aug. 17-21. A theft of property $100



Theft - On Aug. 24, a citizen came to the Sherman Police Department to report a theft which took place on Aug. 23 in the 2000 block of E Mulberry Street Sherman. The complainant stated his trailer and lawn mower had been stolen. The total value of the property stolen was $4,900. A report for theft of property was generated. The investigation is ongoing

Possession of a controlled substance - On Aug. 24, a Sherman officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of N Grand Ave. The vehicle occupants were found to be in possession of THC oil and methamphetamine. Offense reports were generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two under one gram in a drug free zone and possession of a controlled substance penalty group three under 28 grams in a drug free zone.

Theft - On Aug. 25, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 600 block of North McKown Avenue in Sherman. A theft of property under $100 report was generated

Burglary - On Tuesday, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 500 block of South Hazelwood Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Aug. 23-24. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Fraud - On Aug. 25, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect used his information without permission. The incident occurred between Dec. of 2019 and Aug. 6. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Burglary - On Tuesday, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 1200 block of Park Place in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Aug. 24-25. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Theft - On Tuesday, a Sherman PD Officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Vietnam Veterans Parkway in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined an ATV was stolen. The ATV was later located and recovered. A theft of property $2500



For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.