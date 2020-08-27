A Louisiana man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck that took place Wednesday at U.S. Highway 82 and State Highway 289. Paul Lawson Fetzer, an 83-year-old Lake Charles, Louisiana resident, has been identified as the driver who died at the scene around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The other passenger in the vehicle was the driver’s 80-year-old wife who left the scene with minor injuries.

According to a release by the Sherman Police Department, officers were dispatched to a vehicle crash at US 82 and H 289 around 2:10 p.m.

"Upon arrival, officers located a silver minivan in the grass on the north side of Highway 82, just west of Hwy 289," the release said. "Inside the vehicle, officers found two occupants, both in need of medical assistance. The male driver was unconscious and was transported to a local hospital, but was later pronounced deceased. The female passenger, was treated at the scene for minor injuries."

Police determined that the vehicle was traveling west on US 82 when weather conditions affected the vehicle. The statement said the vehicle "hydroplaned off the roadway due to heavy rains and wet road conditions. After hydroplaning off the roadway, the vehicle stuck the bridge pillars under State Highway 289 before coming to a rest on the north side of the roadway."