Fannin County Criminal District Attorney Richard Glaser said grand jurors in his county reviewed 108 cases last week and returned indictments on all of them.

The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.

So far in 2020, grand jurors in Fannin County have returned 358 bills of indictments.

Bonham Police Department contributed 49 cases while the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office contributed 48 cases. The Texas Department of Public Safety contributed two cases as did the Honey Grove Police Department, Leonard Police Department, Trenton Police Department, and the Fannin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office. The Savoy Police Department contributed one case.

The next regular Grand Jury meeting is scheduled for Sept. 24 at 8:30 a.m.

Those indicted this week include the following:

Jonathan Chase Abraham, 36, of Bonham — two counts of possession of a controlled substance, assault family or house member impede breath or circulation,

Maria Luci LaalVarez-Morin, 31, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Larry Ronald Arger, 62, of Ladonia, — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Tyler Travon Bennett, 23 of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Franklin Branch, 59, of Bonham — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (enhanced);

Keith Ray Crabtree, 43, of Whitewright — sex offenders duty to register;

Susan Daughrity, 45, of Bells, — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Gary Vincent Devlin, 32, of Wylie, —burglary of habitation;

Lafayette Damont Dunlap, 33, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance (enhanced) and prohibited substance in a correctional facility;

Jody Allen Fisher, 24, of Bonham — two counts of burglary of habitation;

Alejandro Miguel Galban, 37, of Trenton — manufacture of a controlled substance;

Sarah McKinzi Garza, 18, of Ladonia — two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Juan Gonzalez-Vil laneuva, 30, of Bonham — violation bond or protective order twice in 12 months;

Timothy John Gorman, 39, of Bonham — evading arrest detention with vehicle (enhanced);

Laci Dawn Hardin, 31, of Bonham — manufacture of a controlled substance;

Brittiany Nichole Harp, 32, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Seth Branum Harvey, 42, of Telephone — injury of a child, elderly or disabled person (reckless bodily injury) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle(enhanced);

Jerrion Fine Hill, 34, of Paris — assault interrupt breathing or circulation family member (enhanced);

Terri Lynn Hill, 59, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Alexander N. Isenhower, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance;

Candi Joann Kennedy, 43, of Leonard — manufacture of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance (enhanced);

Ricky Doyle Lamprecht, 54, of Bonham — possession of marijuana in a drug free zone and two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (enhanced);

Daryl Ray Loftice, 31, of New Boston — theft of property with two or more previous convictions (enhanced);

Ronnie L. Maples, 51, of Bonham — theft of property;

William Eli McEntyre, 19, of Paris — possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a habitation;

Adria Denise McFail, 36, of Ladonia — manufacture of a controlled substance (enhanced); possession of a controlled substance and credit or debit card abuse;

Kaleb Leon Medcalf, 22, of Windom — two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Liz Yamileth Menjivar, 20, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance;

John Miller, 49, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Dusty Allan Mitchell, 36, of Hurst — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Christopher Eugene Murphy, 45, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma — assault public servant (enhanced);

Karry James Ned, 56, of Bonham — two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance;

Julie Lynn Norfleet, 44, of Gladwater, — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Felicia Nicole Pearson, 37, of Whitesboro — two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Ryan Alan Posey, 41, of Bonham — four counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and tamper with physical evidence;

Clinton Cole Prater, 26, of Telephone — aggravated sexual assault child and indecency with child sexual contact;

Joshua Roy Dean Price, 27, of Leonard — possession of a controlled substance;

Taylor Elizabeth Reagan, 29, of Windom — two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Carol Ann Renfro, 57, of Ivanoe, — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (enhanced) and manufacture of a controlled substance (enhanced);

Nicholas Andrew Reyna, 28, of Corinth — attempt to commit possession marijuana and possession of a controlled substance;

Timothy Andrew Rios, 30, of Bonham — theft of property and three counts of burglary of a vehicle with previous convictions;

Dalton Dewain Ritchie, 18, of Bonham 18 —theft of property, evading arrest with a vehicle, two counts of burglary of a habitation and count of burglary of a building;

Eduardo Rivera, 43, of Bonham — one count of abandon endanger child criminal negligence and three counts of

manufacture of a controlled substance;

Bradley Bryant Sandford, 32, of Ravenna, — two counts of assault family or household member impede breathing;

Lucas Blake Shaw,23, of Commerce — two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Averey Sterling Siler, 19, of Bonham — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Misty Dawn Simpson,20, of Ladonia — four counts of manufacture of a controlled substance;

Timothy Carl Sneed, 59, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Cory Wayne Stephens,19, of Ivanhoe — burglary of habitation and burglary of a building;

Samantha Jane Stephens, 44, of Savoy — possession of a controlled substance;

Rachel Mary Stroud, 30, of Bonham —abandon endanger child criminal negligence and stalking;

Joshua Adam Taylor, 19, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Stephen Bradley Taylor, 50, of Leonard — theft of firearm;

Thomas Andrew Truss, 29, of Honey Grove — failure to comply with registration requirements;

Cheryl Leigh Villareal, 37, of Leonard — burglary of habitation;

Dalton Jacob Weems, 27, of Greenville — Injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury;

Lori Nicole Whatley, 41, of Trenton — credit card or debit card abuse;

James Earl Wilburn, 52, of Ladonia — two counts of possession of a controlled substance(enhanced)

Vernon Williams, 75, of Bonham — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Craig Andrew Wilson, 50, of Perrin — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Demarius Javon Wilson, 24, of McKinney — two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Michael Wayne Wilson,56, of Anahuac — possession of a controlled substance;

Micahel J. Worthington, 41, of Bonham — manufacture of a controlled substance.

