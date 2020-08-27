Deputy J.J. Johnson sped across Williamson County the night of March 28, 2019, as his patrol car’s siren wailed and lights flashed.

In the vehicle with him, a crew from the “Live PD” reality show filmed as Johnson chased a driver who had failed to dim his headlights. For 22 minutes, the deputy pursued the man through two counties and five wrecks before stopping him on a dark North Austin street.

Cameras still rolling, Johnson and another deputy fatally Tased the 40-year-old Black father as he begged for his life.

The chase that led to Javier Ambler’s death was one of three that day initiated by Williamson County sheriff’s deputies. For an agency that saw fewer than 30 pursuits the entire previous year, three in one day was an anomaly.

But during the 11 months that the A&E Network featured Sheriff Robert Chody and his deputies on its popular weekly show, high-speed pursuits increasingly became the norm.

The American-Statesman analyzed more than 150 pages of pursuit reports and found deputies initiated 40 pursuits in 2019, a 54% increase from the previous year. The department also chased at a higher rate than other Central Texas law enforcement agencies that weren’t being filmed.

The chases resulted in Ambler’s death, at times reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and caused more than $17,000 in damages to public and private property.

Internal reviews identified policy violations or wrongdoing by deputies in at least 11 of the pursuits. At least five resulted in corrective action, which consisted of either “verbal counseling” or extra training.

Half of the department’s 2019 pursuits happened during the 28 weeks in which “Live PD“ crews were filming with the department.

“Live PD” was canceled in June, just two days after the Statesman and KVUE-TV published previously unreported details of Ambler’s death and the fact the show had destroyed footage of the incident.

Despite national safety recommendations that police give chase only when a serious safety threat exists, 60% of Williamson County pursuits started over minor traffic infractions such as failure to signal and displaying unreadable license plates, records show. At least two of the 2019 pursuits involved someone who officers believed was armed and dangerous.

More than one in five of the 2019 pursuits involved Black individuals even though they represent less than one in 10 Williamson County residents.

Chody has defended his department and said that when he took office in January 2017, he changed the county’s “chase til the wheels fall off” philosophy, though the data contradict that assertion. In 2016, the department had 26 chases. Although it dipped to about 24 pursuits the year Chody took office, it rebounded to 26 the next year and hit 40 in 2019.

Chody attributes the increase in chases to population growth and proactive policing.

“Considering deputies conducted 16,742 more traffic stops than the year before, increasing the probability of affecting all the numbers. Bottom line, proactive policing is what the numbers are reflecting with increases in traffic encounters and population growth,” Chody said in a statement.

The population in Williamson County grew an estimated 4% from 2018 to 2019, according to U.S. Census data.

Geoffrey Alpert, a University of South Carolina professor, said police pursuits and TV cameras are a combustible mixture that endangers the public, suspects and officers. Adrenaline-fueled pursuits make for more exciting viewing than run-of-the-mill traffic stops or desk work. And the presence of TV crews may foster a culture that prizes riskier policing behavior, even when cameras aren’t rolling, said Mary Beth Oliver, a Pennsylvania State University professor, who has studied the effects of reality TV cop shows.

Officers could be “showing off” for the cameras, said Alpert, who has studied police pursuits. “They could be wanting to do things the TV people could be encouraging them to do.”

Correlation with Live PD?

Chody, a lottery-made millionaire, wooed “Live PD” in a bid, he has said, to improve recruiting and introduce an avid fan base to his deputies. The show started filming in Williamson County in November 2018, and Chody has fought to keep the cameras rolling even as the county commissioners canceled the contract and sued the sheriff to stop it.

Chases increased as soon as “Live PD” began filming with the department. Deputies initiated three pursuits in the three weeks that “Live PD” accompanied them during the last two months of the year. That's compared to zero pursuits in the final two months of 2017 and one in the same time period of 2016.

“Live PD” cameras were rolling on Aug. 17, 2019 when Deputy Brian Thomas chased a driver who didn’t display a front license plate on his car. Thomas blew through a stop sign at 72 mph during the two-minute chase on a busy frontage road. The pursuit ended when the driver crashed into another car, causing $10,000 in damage, according to the pursuit report. Thomas’ bosses decided he didn’t violate policy, according to internal reports.

Johnson, the deputy who initiated the chase resulting in Ambler’s death, was a prominent fixture and fan favorite on “Live PD.” He was involved in at least two other pursuits in 2019.

In one of those two pursuits, Johnson chased a motorcycle the night of March 22, 2019, because its headlights weren’t on. Department policy discourages chasing motorcycles, but Johnson’s supervisor authorized it. The two vehicles reached speeds up to 100 mph during the 20-minute chase before the supervisor called it off.

In the other chase, at 10 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2019, Johnson tried to pull over a driver whose truck registration had expired. The driver got away. Although records show “Live PD” was with the department that week, they do not indicate which days or which deputies were being filmed.

Alpert said officers, especially young ones, can be attracted to the adrenaline rush and the perceived fulfillment of a positive purpose that a chase might bring. Alpert said superiors who are monitoring the chases must be prepared to reel them in.

Throwing a reality TV camera into the mix could produce even worse outcomes, he said.

“Chases are exciting events,” Alpert said. “And sometimes people get caught up in it.”

Pursuits and tragedy

One of the department’s most tragic chases happened after “Live PD” crews stopped filming for the day, in the early morning hours of April 26. At 1:45 a.m., deputies pursued a vehicle they believed was stolen.

The chase spilled north into Bell County, where deputy John Andrew Rhoden jumped in to help by laying a spike strip across Interstate 35 in Temple to stop the suspect. As Rhoden placed the strip, he was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler. Deputies never caught the driver of the stolen vehicle, though the case remains under investigation. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not charged with a crime.

Most law enforcement agencies have placed limits and conditions on police chases. Best practices include conducting pursuits only if traffic is light, when weather conditions are clear and if the suspect poses an immediate threat to the public.

“Because of the number of collisions and injuries and deaths, departments started being much more critical about their pursuits and policies,” Alpert said.

Earlier this year, the Atlanta Police Department suspended the use of vehicle pursuits after a series of fatal incidents. In December, a man who was on his way to pick up medicine for his child with disabilities, was struck and killed by a stolen car that was being chased by police.

“The chief should decide the only things we're going to chase are these five, six crimes and they are the most serious, violent crimes — the rape, robbery, murder, whatever state statute defines as violent,” Alpert said.

Policies and accountability

At least one-fourth of the 2019 pursuits in Williamson County resulted in a finding of wrongdoing by the deputy involved or discipline.

Several policy violations resulted from a chase on Sept. 1.

Deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist and his passenger, who weren’t wearing helmets. A supervisor told the officers to terminate the pursuit because it put the public, the officers and the fleeing pair in too much danger. Deputies David Oberg and Christopher Holmes ignored the order.

Oberg and Holmes chased the motorcycle for 15 minutes, reaching 100 mph. Deputy Lorenzo Hernandez, who assisted in the chase and has appeared on Live PD several times, also ignored the order to stop, weaving in and out of traffic at speeds up to 108 mph without his siren or emergency lights turned on.

After 28 miles, the deputies ended the chase. Their superior recommended Oberg and Holmes be reprimanded for insubordination. Hernandez received verbal counseling.

“It is my opinion that the dangers of this pursuit far outweighed the need to immediately apprehend the suspect,” Roy Fikac, the department’s law enforcement bureau chief, said in the pursuit report.

The Travis County and Williamson County sheriffs’ pursuit policies are similar in that they require deputies and their supervisors to report details of the chase and possible policy violations. Both policies require at least three units to be involved in a pursuit and a supervisor to monitor the action from another location. Unmarked cars are not allowed to chase.

But implementation of those policies has produced vastly different results.

Williamson County, with its 556-employees, chased at a rate of seven pursuits per 100 employees last year. By comparison, the 1,675-employee Travis County sheriff’s office reported a rate of three pursuits per 100 employees that year.

Sheriff Chody insisted in a recent statement to the Statesman that the growth of chases in 2019 had nothing to do with “Live PD.” He declined a follow-up interview with the newspaper.

Despite the increased pursuit numbers, in a June interview with the Statesman, he spoke of the strides his department has made when it comes to chases, saying he implemented policies that stop them quicker.

“When a chase was initiated, it was difficult to stop that chase, based on no supervision at the higher level. There was no policy in place to really guide them,” Chody said of the past.

Maj. Craig Smith, of the law enforcement bureau within the Travis County sheriff’s office, said chasing a vehicle isn't as necessary anymore. Technology, such as cameras and databases, allows officers to track down suspects and arrest them later with far less risk to peoples’ lives.

“We know that there are so many risks to other members of the community during vehicle pursuits. Sometimes there is a need to engage in vehicle pursuits but the dangers of them typically outweigh the end result — even if everything goes well,” Smith said.