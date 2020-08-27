Grayson County's Health Department announced two more county residents died of COVID-19 related complications on Wednesday.

Both individuals were female residents of Sherman in their 80s.

"The two patients presented to a local hospital in Grayson County and subsequently succumbed to the illness. Out of honor and respect for the families, no further personal information will be released," Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said in a written statement.

Those two deaths brought the number of county residents that have died COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began to 21. Across the state, 11,805 have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

In addition, Grayson County announced 13 new test-confirmed cases of the virus in county residents Wednesday. That brings the number of people currently confirmed to be suffering from the illness to 94.

The number of Grayson County residents hospitalized with the illness in the county held steady at 16 for the second day in a row. Forty-four of those who are currently dealing with the illness are doing so at home and 34 more are doing so at a local care home.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday was 10.67 which was down slightly from Tuesday when it was was 10.72 percent in Grayson County. The county's seven-day average of positive tests held steady for the second day at 10.73 percent. So far, 13,314 county residents have been tested for the virus and 1,421 have had tests confirmed cases. There are 33 test pending. There have been more than 1,300 county residents recover from the illness.

Six nursing homes in the county that are currently impacted by the virus. They include Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Brookdale Willows in Sherman and The Terrace in Denison. In addition the 34 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 81 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person. A report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said "staffing shortages at one facility are critical," but it did not say which facility is facing that situation.

In addition, the number of students in Grayson County fighting the illness rose by one on Wednesday. The number of students isolated with the virus went up from four to five on Wednesday and there are currently 55 students being quarantined which is up 15 from Tuesday.

In the report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, "in person" is defined as a student who participates in classes on-campus or in-person extracurricular practices or events, and "virtual students" are defined as a students who participate in school online and has no in-person contact on their campus.

Those schools with "in person" students or employees with the virus include, Bells Elementary, Collinsville High (which was new to the list on Wednesday), Denison High School and Scott Middle School in Denison (which was also new to the list on Wednesday), Pottsboro Elementary, Pottsboro Middle School, Pottsboro High School, S&S High School, Piner Middle School in Sherman, Van Alstyne High School, Whitesboro High School, Whitewright Elementary and Whitewright High School.

Sory Elementary in Sherman and Sherman High School have "virtual students" or those who do not come to campus, who have be diagnosed either with the virus or who are quarantined do to the virus.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases: Bells, 4 (up one from Tuesday); Collinsville, 1; Denison, 18 (up five from Tuesday); Gordonville, 1; Howe, 1 (up one from Tuesday); Pottsboro, 6; Sherman, 51 (down one from Tuesday) ; Van Alstyne 2 (up one from Tuesday); Whitesboro, 3 (up two from Tuesday) and Whitewright, 1.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.