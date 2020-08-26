Sherman police

Unauthorized use - On Friday, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to a vehicle that was stolen from his property the previous night. He stated a man that was supposed to purchase the vehicle took a key and took the vehicle from the property sometime during the night. Officers responded and a report for unauthorized use of a vehicle was taken.

Driving while intoxicated - On Saturday, Sherman officers responded to the area of US Highway 82 and Highway 289 in reference to a possibly intoxicated driver. Officers located the suspect vehicle in that area. The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Grayson County Jail. A Driving While Intoxicated second offense report was generated.

Public intoxication - On Saturday, officers were dispatched to 800 block S Heritage Parkway in reference to a suspicious person. Officers arrived on scene and located the subject walking in the ditch along the side of the highway not knowing where he was. The suspect was intoxicated and presented a danger to himself. The suspect was arrested for Public Intoxication and transported to the Grayson County Jail. Reports were made for public intoxication.

Theft - On Saturday, a citizen reported that her horse trailer was stolen in the 2000 block of North Collins Freeway. A report was taken for theft of property $30K-$150K.

Criminal mischief - On Saturday, an officer was dispatched to a business in the 1200 block S Hwy 75 regarding a damaged commercial gate. The victim reported someone had intentionally rammed the gate with a vehicle to gain access to the property. A report for criminal mischief $2500-$30k was generated.

Found property - On Saturday, an officer located found property inside a patrol vehicle during their daily inspection. A report was generated for found property.

Theft - On Sunday, officers responded to the 2900 block of Michelle Dr in reference to a criminal trespass. Upon arrival, it was learned that a female suspect had taken items from the motel without paying for them. The suspect was later located and identified. A report for theft of property $2,500 second or more convictions enhanced was completed. The suspect will be filed on for the issuance of a warrant.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Sunday, Sherman officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of East Hilton Street in reference to two females physically fighting in the street. One of the females fled the scene prior to officer arrival. The other female was located at the scene. During the course of the investigation, a syringe filled with a dark liquid was found in the suspect’s property. The liquid tested positive for methamphetamine. The suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one between one and four grams and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Theft - On Sunday, Sherman Police was contacted about a stolen vehicle from the 900 block of E Wells. Police learned that during the night someone had taken a vehicle without permission. An offense report was completed.

Unauthorized use - On Sunday, a Sherman Officer was dispatched to a motel in the 2100 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim advised her cousin stole her car from the 1800 block of North Loy Lake. A report was generated for unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Burglary - On Monday, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to a disturbance at the 700 block of E Houston Street Sherman. Sherman Police Department Patrol Officers were dispatched to the scene and an investigation was conducted. During the investigation, Officers learned the suspect forced entry into her ex-boyfriend’s residence and assaulted him. The suspect was arrested for burglary of a habitation and a report was generated.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Monday, a Sherman Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of N Grand Ave. The vehicle occupants were found to be in possession of THC oil and methamphetamine. Offense reports were generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram in a drug-free zone, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two under one gram in a drug-free zone and possession of a controlled substance penalty group three under 28 grams in a drug-free zone.

Burglary - On Monday, a Sherman Officer was dispatched to a business in the 1700 block of North Loy Lake. The caller advised her storage unit had been broken into and property stolen. A report was completed for burglary of a building.

Theft - On Sunday, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from a residence located in the 600 block of Hillside Drive in Sherman Texas. A theft of property between $100-750 report was generated.

Theft of material - On Sunday, an officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Dorsett Drive in reference to a burglary of building. The reporting party stated a spool of wire was stolen from the business. A report for theft of material (copper) was completed.

