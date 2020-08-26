Southeastern Oklahoma State University has received an Aerospace and Aviation Education Program grant in the amount of $6,500 from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC).

Thirty-eight organizations were awarded similar grants or contracts totaling more than $330,000 from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC). The record amount of funding will be used to encourage more of Oklahoma’s students to enter STEM careers, particularly those in aerospace and aviation. The funding was approved by the Commission at its most recent meeting.

The Commission approved an education grant for Southeastern’s "Take Flight Aviation Science Camp." The program is an aerospace education program designed by the Southeastern Aviation Sciences Institute to expose students to aeronautics and flight.

"This grant will enable us to continue offering our popular summer flight camp,’’ said Lloyd Sauls, director of the Aviation Sciences Institute. "We look forward to having another successful camp next year, thanks to the support of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.’’

The camp was not held this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summer camp will provide students the opportunity to participate in hands-on activities that will introduce students to aerodynamics, design and performance, navigation, and weather. It is estimated that 25 students will participate.

The week-long camp allows students to live in residence halls on campus and attend a variety of classes, learning about careers in aviation and the science behind flying aircraft. Students have the opportunity to fly with a staff flight instructor, and the camp is staffed by current Aviation-Professional Pilot majors at Southeastern.

"The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission is proud to assist Southeastern Oklahoma State University as a recipient of our aviation education grant program. The work being implemented by the University is extremely important to OAC’s goal of increasing aviation STEM education in Oklahoma," said Paula Kedy, Aerospace and Aviation Education Coordinator for the Commission.

Grants are awarded for targeted learning programs that have a direct application to aerospace and aviation for primary through post-secondary education. The grant funds are part of the agency’s initiative to give more Oklahoma young people access to STEM careers in the aerospace and aviation industry.

The aerospace and aviation grant program has been awarding aviation education grants for more than 30 years.

(cutline) The Take Flight Aviation summer camp is a popular event for high school students interested in that field of study.