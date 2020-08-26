Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt was honored Tuesday in front of the Grayson County Commissioners Court after winning the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management "Making a Difference" award.

TAC Risk Management Consultant Todd Kisel told commissioners Watt won the award for the Northeast Region because he "recognized the importance of a collaborative approach to operating successfully and within budget."

He went on to say that TAC and staff maintain a positive working relationship with the news media, the community, other elected officials, department heads and employees.

"Watt proactively works with TAC Risk Management Services when starting new programs by inquiring about coverage and liability implications," Kisel said. "Driver safety claims were addressed with trainings, awareness, and the utilization of the TAC RMP driving simulators in 2019. Safety, training and fit for duty are extremely important to the Sheriff’s Office and that emphasis has resulted in fewer claims in worker’s compensation and in zero paid law enforcement liability claims. Watt and his team in Grayson County are truly making a difference, and we appreciate everything they do to keep all of us safe and protected."

The "Making A Difference award" is earned by an individual who exhibits strong leadership in promoting risk control efforts within the workplace and is not limited to safety activities. Any employee of a member county whose actions deserve praise is eligible for the award including elected and appointed officials.

"I appreciate the award from TAC, but it takes a team to win this type of award, so I accept this award on behalf of our dispatchers, detention officers, deputies, investigators and all the clerks we work with…they are the ones that do the good work day in and day out and its their dedication to excellence that makes an award like this possible," Watt said of the award.