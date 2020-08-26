The COVID-19 virus continued to spread across Grayson County Tuesday as county officials announced 17 new test confirmed cases.

On Wednesday morning the county had 85 active cases, 16 people were hospitalized. The overall number of active cases is five less than the day prior, and there are 48 pending tests.

Of the people who have tested positive for the virus, 33 were weathering the illness at home and 36 are dealing with it at a local long-term care facility.

The rate of positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday was 10.72 percent in Grayson County, and the county’s seven-day rolling average was 10.73 percent.

In addition, eight school districts in the county have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees or students. Of this group, four individuals have the virus and are being isolated and 40 more are being quarantined.

In the report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, an "in person" student is defined as a student who participates in classes on-campus or in-person extracurricular practices or events, and "virtual students" are defined as students who participate in school online and have no in-person contact on campus.

Those schools with "in person" students or employees with the virus include, Bells Elementary,Denison High School, Pottsboro Elementary, Pottsboro Middle School, Pottsboro High School, S&S High School, Piner Middle School in Sherman, Van Alstyne High School Whitesboro High School, Whitewright Elementary and Whitewright High School.

Sory Elementary in Sherman and Sherman High School have "virtual students" or those who do not come to campus, who have been diagnosed either with the virus or who are quarantined due to the virus.

There are six nursing homes in the county that are currently impacted. They include Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Brookdale Willows in Sherman and The Terrace in Denison. In addition to the 36 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 81 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person.

So far, 1,391 people that have been test confirmed to have dealt with the virus locally. Though testing is still not widespread in the county, there have been 12,981 people tested. Of those who tested positive, 19 people have died and 1,283 have recovered.

The county has also released statistics naming the cities where the people who have tested positive live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases: Bells, 3;Collinsville, 1; Denison, 18; Gordonville, 1; Howe, 1; Pottsboro, 6; Sherman, 52; Van Alstyne 1; Whitesboro, 1 and Whitewright,1.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having had close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

