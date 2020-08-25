Sherman police

Driving while intoxicated - On Friday, Sherman Police Department received a phone call about a possible intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, it was found that a Collin County Sheriff`s Deputy stopped the vehicle in the 7500 block of South US Highway 75. A driving while intoxicated investigation was conducted. The investigation showed the driver was intoxicated and was arrested.

Burglary - On Friday, an officer was dispatched to a motel in the 3600 block S Hwy 75 in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. According to the owner of the vehicle, a suspect entered his vehicle without permission and stole tools. A report for burglary of a vehicle was generated.

Forgery - An officer was dispatched to the Taco Casa 1600 block of N Texoma Pkwy in reference to counterfeit bill being passed. After an investigation it was discovered fake dollar bills were passed at a local business. Evidence was collected and a report for Forgery Financial Instrument was created.

Unauthorized use - On Friday, Sherman Police were dispatched to a business in the 2100 block of Texoma Pkwy for a possible vehicle theft. An individual reported that an acquaintance had taken her vehicle and left the motel without her permission the night before. The car had been returned but the victim wanted to pursue criminal charges. A report was generated for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle.

Criminal mischief - On Friday, an officer was dispatched to the Sherman Police Department lobby to speak with a person reporting damage made to his vehicle last night. According to the victim, someone intentionally scratched the paint on his vehicle. A report for Criminal Mischief $100-$750 was generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Friday, Sherman Police Department received a call of a major vehicle collision at 2700 Texoma Parkway. A silver Nissan sedan was traveling south on Texoma Parkway just north of 82, when driver failed to stop and hit the back of another vehicle. The driver of this Nissan sedan was identified. Prescription medication was found in the vehicle and the suspect appeared to be intoxicated. The suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated second offense. The suspect was released at the hospital and this report will be filed at large.

Assault - On Friday, Sherman Police Department received 911 phone calls from both involved parties of a physical disturbance in the 1900 block of W. Taylor. Officers responded and spoke with both parties. The victim reported being slapped, kicked, dragged by the feet, and threatened by her boyfriend. An offense report was generated. The case will be forwarded to the prosecutor`s office for determination.

Theft - On Friday, Sherman Police Department dispatched an officer to the 300 block of South Travis Street in reference to burglary of a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, it was found that the victim’s truck was broke into earlier and a firearm was stolen a week prior in the 1000 block of East Centennial Street. A report was made for theft of a firearm. The investigation is on going.

Driving while intoxicated - Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N Travis in reference to a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road blocking traffic. After an investigation it was determined the driver was intoxicated and the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Agg assault - On Friday, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block Texoma Pkwy in regards to a man with a knife. While en-route, Officers were advised an assault had occurred. Officers arrived and spoke with two parties involved in a disturbance. It was learned an argument occurred, and one male was physically assaulted and required medical attention. A report was generated for sggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Possession of a controlled substance -On Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of E Brockett St. A probable cause search was conducted on the vehicle and 12 grams of Xanax was located. A report for possession of a controlled substance penalty group three less than 28 grams was completed.

Unauthorized use - On Friday, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to a vehicle that was stolen from his property the previous night. He stated a man that was supposed to purchase the vehicle took a key and took the vehicle from the property sometime during the night. Officers responded and a report for unauthorized use of a vehicle was taken.

