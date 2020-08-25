Oscar Lawrence Rickey, the beloved and cherished child of Kenneth Wayne Rickey, Jr. and Geonna Frances (Thompson) Rickey, left this life on Aug. 19, 2020.

Oscar is survived by his parents, of the home; brother Kenneth Rickey III, of the home; and grandmothers Julie Thompson of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Kathy Kesling of Bokchito, Oklahoma.

A celebration of his life will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 28, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Rev. Carl Kerkemeyer officiating. His final earthly resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, with Teddy Kelsey, Nathan Bobbitt, and Kenneth Rickey as the pallbearers.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma www.holmescoffeymurray.com