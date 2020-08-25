Grayson County continues to ride a wave of increases in the seven-day rate of positive COVID-19 tests.

On Sunday, the seven-day positive rate continued a climb it began earlier in the weekend by rising to 10.68 percent as the county announced 17 new cases. Monday, the county announced only 8 new cases, but the seven-day rate rose again to 10.72.

But, not all of the numbers released by the county on Monday were so glum.

On Tuesday morning, the county had 89 active cases, which was 10 less than the day before. Thirteen people were hospitalized which was down four from the previous day.

There were 54 tests pending.

Of the people infected with the virus, 40 were weathering the illness at home and 36 were dealing with it at a local long term care facility.

In addition, nine school districts in the county have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees or students. Across the county, six students or staff have the virus and are being isolated and 40 more are being quarantined.

In the report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, "in person" is defined as a student who participates in classes on-campus or in-person extracurricular practices or events, and "virtual students" are defined as students who participat in classes online and have no in-person contact on campus.

Those schools with "in person" students or employees with the virus include, Bells Elementary, Denison High School, Van Alstyne High School, Whitesboro High School, Whitewright Elementary, and Whitewright High School, Pottsboro Elementary, Pottsboro Middle School and Pottsboro High School, S&S High School and Piner Middle School in Sherman.

Sory Elementary in Sherman and Sherman High School have "virtual students" or those who do not come to campus, who have be diagnosed either with the virus or who are quarantined due to the virus.

There are six nursing homes in the county that are currently impacted by the virus. They include Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Brookdale Willows in Sherman and The Terrace in Denison. In addition, the 36 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 81 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person.

So far,1,391 people have been test confirmed to have suffered from the virus in Grayson County. Though testing is still not widespread in the county, there have been 12,981 people tested in the county. Of those who tested positive, 19 people have died and 1,283 have recovered.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 1; Denison, 17; Gordonville, 1; Gunter, 2; Pottsboro, 6; Sherman, 59; Van Alstyne 2 and Whitewright,1.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.