As the Texas Department of Transportation works to complete the projects that appear on the departments listing of weekly assignments, TxDOT is also preparing to start work on a multi-million dollar project that will be affecting Fannin County.

In a news release issued Tuesday, TxDOT said that the $5.9 million FM 824 project in Fannin County is set to begin on Sept. 10. As construction begins, the plan is to rehabilitate and improve a portion of the roadway.

"Contractor Highway 19 Construction LLC, Sulphur Springs, Texas, was granted 420 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $5.9 million," the release said. "The target completion date for this project is November 2022, officials said.

"The contractor will rehabilitate the existing roadway from the Fannin-Lamar County line to State Highway 56. Crews will replace culverts, and rehab the pavement with a two-course surface treatment and new pavement markings. Occasional temporary lane closures will be present while this construction project is underway, officials said."

As always, TxDOT has reminded drivers and pedestrians to be aware of signage and other changes near the construction zone.

"Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones," the release said. "They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."

For more transportation news, visit http://www.Herald Democrat.com/transportation.