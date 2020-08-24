The seven-day rate for positive COVID-19 tests in Grayson County continued to rise over the weekend. On Friday evening, the county's seven-day rate for positive tests was 10.55 and the county announced 10 new cases. Then on Saturday, the seven-day rate rose to 10.61 as the county announced three new cases. Then on Sunday, the seven-day rate rose to 10.68 percent as the county announced 17 new cases.

On Monday morning the county had 99 active cases with 17 people in the hospital and 36 tests pending.

Seventeen of those people were hospitalized on Monday morning. Fourty-one were weathering the illness at home and 41 were dealing with it at a local long term care facility.

In addition, seven school districts in the county have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees or students. Across the county, eight students have the virus and are being isolated and 34 more are being quarantined.

In the report released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, in person is defined as a student who participates in classes on-campus or in-person extracurricular practices or events, and "virtual students" are defined as a student who participates in school online and has no in-person contact on their campus.

Those schools with "in person" students or employees with the virus include, Bells Elementary, Denison High School, Van Alstyne High School, Whitesboro High School, Whitewright Elementary, and Whitewright High School, Pottsboro Elementary, Pottsboro Middle School and Pottsboro High School and S&S High School.

Sory Elementary in Sherman and Sherman High School have "virtual students" or those who do not come to campus, who have be diagnosed either with the virus or who are quarantined do to the virus.

There are six nursing homes in the county that are currently impacted by the virus. They include Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Brookdale Willows in Sherman and The Terrace in Denison. In addition the 41 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 81 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person.

So far,1,353 people have suffered from the virus locally and 1,230 have recovered. Though testing is still not widespread in the county, there have been 12,731 people tested in the county. Of those, 1,383 tested positive, 19 people have died and 1,265 have recovered.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 1; Denison, 18; Gordonville, 1; Howe, 1; Pottsboro, 5; Sherman, 66; Tioga, 1; Van Alstyne 3 and Whitewright,3.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.