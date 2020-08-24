A bicyclist who was killed after being hit by multiple vehicles outside Austin-Bergstrom International Airport earlier this month has been identified as 41-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez, Austin police said.

Officers responded on Aug. 3 at 5:50 a.m. to the westbound lanes of the 1500 block of Texas 71, just east of U.S. 183., after receiving a 911 call about a body on the highway.

When officers arrived, they found Rodriguez with "obvious trauma to his body," police said. Rodriguez’s bike was nearby.

Investigators said Rodriguez was hit by multiple vehicles. The drivers of two vehicles remained at the scene. But police said neither of those drivers were the first to hit Rodriguez.

A possible third driver did not stay at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash can call police at 512-974-6935. Tipsters can also also use the Austin PD app.