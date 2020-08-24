Ludie Iva Sullivan departed this life to be reunited with her savior and her beloved husband, Floyd M. Sullivan, whom she married on Dec. 19, 1943 in Durant, Oklahoma. Mrs. Sullivan died peacefully in her home surrounded by her four children, Floyd Bryan Sullivan, Donella Amis, Annita Burkhalter and Markita Moore McWilliams.

Ludie was the last of thirteen children and attained the age of 99. She attended school in Utica, Oklahoma, and trained as a nurse with Dr. Sawyer at Evergreen Hospital in Durant. Mrs. Sullivan was a lifelong member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She will also be remembered as a frequent prize winner for her baking and preserves well into her 90s at the Bryan Co. Fair. She was an active member of the Durant Rose Garden Club.

Mrs. Sullivan is survived by her four children; six grandchildren, John Amis, Allison Apple, Jennifer Austin, Brad Moore, Colby Sullivan and Kelsie Constance; 10 great-grandchildrenl and one great-great-grandson.

Her family wishes to thank all her nieces and nephews, medical support people and numerous friends and neighbors who were all very special to her. We especially want to recognize Troy Mitchell, Helen Mitchell, Kay Simpson, and her best friend Clarice Driggs Russell. We also want to give a special thanks to her devoted friend and nurse, Cheri Morse, as well as our longtime friend and neighbor, Kym Floyd Earles.

Visiting Hours were 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 22,2020 and 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 23,2020, at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. The family appreciates your condolences at this time. They have requested a private family service. Thank you in advance for respecting their wishes.

Services were under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. www.holmescoffeymurray.com