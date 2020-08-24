HAYS COUNTY

COVID-19 testing

available this week

COVID-19 tests will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Saturday at San Marcos High School, 2601 Rattler Road, and at the Hays school district’s Performing Arts Center, 979 Kohler's Crossing, Kyle.

No appointments will be necessary, as the testing is walk-up only. Attendees must wear a mask to the testing site and should not eat or drink anything 30 minutes prior to the test. Allow 72-96 hours to receive results.

For more information: 833-213-0643; covid@davacoinc.com.

AUSTIN

Central Health offers

community conversation

Central Health will offer a community conversation on the organization’s 2021 budget from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 via RingCentral Meetings.

Travis County residents’ taxes fund health care for more than one in eight residents, and Central Health dedicates 96% of its budget to health care delivery including clinical and hospital services and health care coverage. The remaining 4% covers administration expenses.

To register for the event: bit.ly/328ZupF.

GEORGETOWN

Library hosts talk on

‘Confronting Racism’

The Georgetown Public Library and Lark & Owl Booksellers are sponsoring a communitywide read and virtual panel discussion called "Confronting Racism: A Community Conversation."

The books and the online, moderated discussion at 7 p.m. Aug. 31, will focus on deepening participants’ understanding of racism and the ways it impacts individuals and society.

The books are "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi, for adults; "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas, for teens; and "New Kid" by Jerry Kraft, for children grades five through eight. All three books are available in print, audiobook, e-book and e-audio from the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St., and in print and audiobook editions from Lark & Owl Booksellers, 205 W. Sixth St.

Individuals can sign up at bit.ly/gtx-confronting-racism for the Aug. 31 virtual panel discussion that will focus on each of the three books and on anti-racism in general, with a chance to ask questions or share comments.

For more information: bit.ly/gtx-confronting-racism.

BUDA

Water restrictions

begin on Monday

The city of Buda will enact Stage 1 water restrictions as of Monday for city water customers in accordance with the city’s adopted water resource management and drought response ordinances.

Under Stage 1, twice per week mandatory watering restrictions will be in place. Violation of the ordinance could result in a fine of up to $2,000 per offense and a surcharge on the customer’s utility bill.

For more information: ci.buda.tx.us/232/Water-Conservation.

American-Statesman staff