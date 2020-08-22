VAN ALSTYNE — Janessa Crawford had nine kills as Van Alstyne defeated Bonham, 25-14, 25-14, 25-7, in non-district action.

Jaidan Servati added four kills, Hannah Hemphill totaled three kills and five blocks, Abby Lange handed out seven assists to go with nine digs, Sydney Sullivan collected 11 digs to go with five assists, Valerie Young finished with three kills and 19 digs and Ashlyn Quillan contributed seven assists and five digs for the Lady Panthers (5-1), who play at Argyle on Tuesday night.

In earlier non-district action, Van Alstyne had a 25-10, 25-13, 25-15 victory at Collinsville.

Gunter 3, Ponder 0

In Gunter, Hanna Rubis put down 11 kills as Gunter picked up a 25-22, 25-8, 25-19 sweep against former 9-3A rival Ponder in non-district action.

Miranda Putnicki also finished with 11 kills for Gunter (5-0), which plays at Farmersville on Tuesday before hosting Aubrey on Friday.

Tom Bean 3, Terrell 0

In Blue Ridge, Chloe Farrer had eight kills as Tom Bean defeated Terrell, 25-7, 25-11, 25-8 to split a dual match in non-district play.

Kaitlyn Lind put down seven kills and three aces, Laramie Worley totaled six kills and four aces, Raylynn Adams handed out 21 assists to go with four aces, Jessie Ball added five kills, Delaney Hemming collected seven digs and Taylor Brown finished with five digs and four aces for Tom Bean (3-3), which plays at Bells on Tuesday.

Farrer had seven kills and 17 digs for the Lady Tomcats but Blue Ridge earned the 25-16, 25-18, 25-20 victory.

Lind added six kills and three blocks, Morgan Stroud collected 15 digs to go with three aces, Hemming totaled 10 digs, Adams finished with 17 assists, seven digs and four kills and Worley chipped in six kills and 11 digs.

In earlier non-district action, the Lady Tomcats had a 25-21, 25-23, 25-17 non-district victory at North Hopkins.

Farrer had 12 kills and 14 digs, Lind put down nine kills, Worley finished with seven kills and seven digs, Emma Lowing totaled six kills and seven digs, Stroud collected 11 digs, Hemming chipped in 10 digs and Adams handed out 27 assists to go with four kills and six digs.

Bells 3, Valley View 2

In Bells, Gabby Smith had 14 kills and six digs as the Lady Panthers outlasted Valley View, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-13, in non-district action.

Jaiden Tocquigny added 12 kills and six blocks, Kayton Arnold put down eight kills, Bailee Dorris chipped in five kills, Cheznie Hale handed out 23 assists, Blair Baker finished with 13 assists and Mia Moore collected 18 digs for Bells (3-2), which hosts Tom Bean on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro 3, Gainesville 0

In Pottsboro, the Lady Cardinals earned a sweep over Gainesville in non-district action.

In earlier non-district action, the Lady Cardinals suffered a 25-17, 25-14, 25-14 loss against Krum, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.

Pottsboro (4-2) will host Valley View on Tuesday night.

Anna 3, Howe 0

In Anna, the Lady Bulldogs suffered a 25-9, 25-12, 25-17 loss against the Lady Coyotes in non-district action.

Howe (1-2) will host Wolfe City on Tuesday night.