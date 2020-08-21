that A female inmate at the jail had died after suffering a medical episode, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Harvey Smitherman announced Friday. Alyxzandria Smatana, 29, of Lockhart, died on Friday but the episode reportedly happened on Wednesday.

"Life saving measures were performed by our onsite medical staff and Sherman Fire Rescue," Smitherman said in the statement.

He added that the death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers as is standard procedure when an inmate dies while in custody or has a medical episode that results in their death while in custody.

Grayson County court records show that she was booked into the jail on Tuesday after being arrested by a Van Alstyne Police officer for a drug related charge. She had no other charges in the Grayson County system.