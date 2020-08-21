A Whitesboro man was indicted on three counts of arson this week.

Previously published media reports say that Jonathan Crosby, 21, was arrested back in July on charges that he caused a number of hay bale fires the summer before, one of which destroyed a barn.

This week Grayson County grand jurors returned three arson indictments against Crosby.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following other people were also indicted this week:

James Marshall, 23, of Troutdale, Oregon — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Tiffani Grantham, 23, of Whitesboro — theft property;

Hayley Davis, 27, of Denison — tamper or fabricate Physical evident with intent and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jesus Flores, 27, of Sherman — evading arrest with a motor vehicle;

Thomas Kirkpatrick, 58, of Pottsboro — DWI 3rd or More

Zachary Moore, 28, of Denison — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and accident involving injury;

Rodney Phillips, 63, of Sherman — two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent ( methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance with intent (tetrahydrocanabinol) and possession of marijuana;

Marisa Gladen, 38, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (tetrahydrocannabinol) and possession of marijuana;

Bobbie Ann Budra, 52, of McKinney — possession with intent to deliver controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Michael Large, 33, of Colbert, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Hailey Webster, 41, of Sanger — forgery;

John Herndon, 42, of Bells — two counts of obstruction or retaliation;

Marvin Staton, 39, of Denton — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Guy Cummins, 26, of Whitewright — two counts of assault family or household member with previous convictions;

Jazmine Goolsby, 25, of Melissa — abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence, DWI with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle and three counts of assault family or household violence with a previous conviction;

Coyle Robertson, 36, of Denison — burglary of a habitation with intent to commit other felony, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and assault family or household member with previous convictions;

Donald Colclasure, 56, of Gordonville — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Jeffery Johnson,34, of Euless — two counts of fraudulent possession of a controlled substance prescription and one count of possession of a controlled substance (codeine).

Gary Greeson Jr., 42, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and forgery of a financial instrument;

Megan Boatright, 34, of Sherman — eight counts of creditor debit card abuse;

Jason Ewald, 44, of Watauga — theft property;

Tracy Hale, 26, of Sherman — theft of property;

Tracy Hale, 26, of Sherman — burglary of building and possession of a controlled substance;

Damien Benton, 39, of Fort Worth — unlawful use of a firearm by a felon;

Justin Nolen, 37, of Whitesboro — criminal mischief;

Cody Peek, 18, of Sherman — Injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent;

Mario Luciano, 41, of Sherman — harassment of public servant;

Jesse Gibson, 35, of Sherman — evading arrest with motor vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault of a peace officer or judge.

