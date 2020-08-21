Sherman police

Theft - On Aug. 18, an officer was dispatched to call a victim of a theft. The officer conducted an investigation and learned a firearm was stolen from the victim. The suspect was contacted and they confirmed they had the firearm. The suspect gave up possession of the firearm and the victim did not want to press charges. A report for theft of a firearm was completed.

Assault - On Aug. 18, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of S Bryant Avenue in reference to a female claiming her husband had pushed her recently. Upon investigation, it was learned a wife had been pushed by her husband and she was offended by the contact. A report was generated for assault by contact to a family member.

Violation of a protective order - On Aug. 18, Sherman Dispatch received a call from a subject at an apartment in the 2300 block of W Taylor St in reference to her husband being there and making suicidal threats against himself. Officers responded to the scene and located her husband inside the apartment. He was arrested for violation of an emergency protective order.

Theft - On Aug. 18, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Aug. 9-10. A theft of property $100-750 report was generated.

Burglary - On Aug. 18, an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of S Heritage Parkway in reference to a garage being burglarized. Upon investigation, it was learned a garage had been forcefully opened and various tools stolen. A report was generated for burglary of building.

Theft - On Aug. 18, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole money located in the 500 block of Scott Circle in Sherman. The incident occurred between March 25 and Aug. 13. A theft of property $2,500



Theft- On Aug. 18, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from a business located in the 3200 block of North US 75 northbound in Sherman. The incident occurred on Aug. 17. A theft of property $100



Assault - On Aug. 18, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to a female who stated she had been assaulted in the 1600 block of Vietnam Veterans Pkwy. The victim said the suspect fled prior to police arrival. Officers were dispatched to the scene and spoke with the victim. The victim did not have any visible injuries. A report was generated for assault by contact by a family member.

Assault - On Aug. 18, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to an assault that occurred in the 900 block of E Lamar St. The caller stated his roommate had threatened him with a knife. The caller said he did not have any injuries but wished to speak with an officer. Officers were dispatched to the scene to gather further information. It was determined an assault had occurred at the location. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Assault - On August 19, 2020 an officer responded to the 4500 block of Falcon Drive in reference to a delayed assault. The officer conducted an interview and noticed apparent minor injuries to the victims face. A report for assault causing bodily injury - family violence was completed.

False statement - On Aug. 19, an officer was investigating a previous case and was given substantial evidence proving the victim in that case gave a false report to the officer. A report for false statement to a peace officer was completed.

Criminal trespass - On Aug. 19, Sherman dispatch received a call regarding a criminal trespass in the 400 block of US 82. Officers were dispatched and arrived. The caller advised the suspect was recently given a criminal trespass warning for the location. Officer located the suspect and he stated he was on the property. A report was taken and charges will be filed.

Assault - On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 3600 block Steeple Chase Drive in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who stated the suspect assaulted her and fled the scene. No arrests were made. A report for assault causing bodily injury family violence was generated.

Found property - On Wednesday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 4800 block Timberview Drive in reference to found property. The reporting party advised she located a ring. The property was seized for safekeeping and a report was generated.

Assault - On August 19, an officer was dispatched to the 2700 block of S Travis St in regards to an assault. The officer arrived and spoke with the complainant, who advised her ex-boyfriend came to her apartment and spit on her. A report was generated for assault by contact.

Disorderly conduct - On Aug. 19, officers were dispatched to the 800-block of Montgomery Street in reference to reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located numerous shell casings in the street. A report was generated for disorderly conduct discharge/display firearm.

