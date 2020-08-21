Grayson County announced another COVID-19 related death in the county Thursday. The count has announced four COVID-19 related deaths this week.

"The patient was a female resident of Sherman in her late 70’s. The patient presented to a local hospital in Grayson

County and subsequently succumbed to the illness. Out of honor and respect for her family, no further personal information will be released, said Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez in a statement announcing the death. It was third death announced by the county this week. Those deaths brought the county's total COVID-19 related deaths to 19.

In addition, the county announced nine new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the county Thursday evening which brought the county’s reported and confirmed active case load to 104.

Fifteen of those people were hospitalized on Thursday evening. Fifty-nine were weathering the illness at home and 30 were dealing with it at a local long term care facility.

So far,1,353 people have suffered from the virus locally and 1,230 have recovered. Though testing is still not widespread in the county, there have been 12,639 people tested in the county. There were 53 tests pending in Grayson County on Thursday morning.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county dropped slightly from 10.71 percent on Wednesday to 10.70 on Thursday.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests was still on the upswing though. In the county, that rate was 10.38 percent on Wednesday and 10.49 percent on Thursday.

There are six nursing homes in the county that are currently impacted by the virus. They include Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Brookdale Willows in Sherman and The Terrace in Denison. In addition the 30 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 81 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person.

In addition, nine school districts in the county have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees or students. Those schools with in person students or employees with the virus include, Bells Elementary, Denison High School, Van Alstyne High School, Whitesboro High School, Whitewright Elementary, and Whitewright High School, and new to the list this week, Pottsboro Elementary, Pottsboro Middle School and Pottsboro High School. Jefferson and Sory Elementary in Sherman have virtual students or those who do not come to campus, who have be diagnosed either with the virus or who are quarantined do to the virus. Seven students in Grayson County currently have the virus and five more are being quarantined.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 1; Colinsville, 2; Denison, 21; Gordonville, 1; Gunter,1; Howe, 3; Pottsboro, 2; Sadler,1; Sherman, 61; Tom Bean, 1; Van Alstyne 5; Whitesboro, 1 and Whitewright, 4.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.