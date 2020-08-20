Grayson County announced two more COVID-19 related deaths in the county Wednesday.

In the reported released by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management, it was stated that one patient was a male resident of Denison in his 90s. The second patient was a female resident of Sherman in her 80s.

"The two patients presented to a local hospital in Grayson County and subsequently succumbed to the illness. Out of honor and respect for the families, no further personal information will be released," said Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez in an email.

In addition, the count announced Grayson County announced 22 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the county Wednesday evening which brought the county’s reported and confirmed active case load to 114.

Twenty of those people were hospitalized on Wednesday evening. Sixty-three were weathering the illness at home and 31 were dealing with it at a local long term care facility.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county went up from 10.59 percent on Tuesday to 10.71 percent on Wednesday.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests is also on the upswing. In the county, that rate was 10.29 percent on Tuesday and 10.38 percent on Wednesday. The state’s rate was 11.18 percent on Tuesday evening and had dropped to 10.81 percent on Wednesday.

There were 34 tests pending in Grayson County on Thursday morning.

There are six nursing homes in the county that are currently impacted by the virus. They include Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare in Sherman, Brookdale Willows in Sherman and The Terrace in Denison. In addition to the 43 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 81 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person.

In addition, there are reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees or students at seven school districts in the county. Though these individuals have confirmed positive tests according to the county, it has not been confirmed if any of these individuals have recently visited any one of these campuses or if these individuals had made the decision to participate in distance learning before this school year began.

The schools with active cases include Bells Elementary, Denison High School, Jefferson and Sory elementary campuses in Sherman, Van Alstyne High School, Whitesboro High School, Whitewright Elementary, and Whitewright High School. Six students in Grayson County currently have the virus and five more are being quarantined.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 1; Colinsville, 2; Denison, 25; Gunter,1; Howe, 3; Pottsboro, 2; Sadler,1; Sherman, 67; Tom Bean, 1; Van Alstyne 5; Whitesboro, 3 and Whitewright, 3.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.