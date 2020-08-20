A Sherman man was indicted this week on a murder charge from a shooting death that happened back in June. The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said Beau Watson, 40, was indicted in the shooting death of 37-year-old Jeremy Obar.

The indictment is a formal charge and is not considered evidence of guilt.

A statement from the Sherman Police Department back in June said that SPD arrived at a residence in the 1500 block of South Austin Street on June 19 after receiving a call from Watson saying he had shot an intruder in his home.

"Upon arrival, officers located 37-year-old Jeremy Obar deceased in the residence," the statement said.

"Sherman detectives, with assistance from the Texas Rangers, began an in-depth investigation into the incident. It was determined the shooting was premeditated and Beau Watson acted intentionally and maliciously in shooting/killing Jeremy Obar," the statement continued.

Watson is represented in the case by Sherman attorney Bob Jarvis.

When reached for a comment about the indictment, Jarvis said, "This is a clear case of self defense. Mr. Watson, who has no record, defended himself from a man in his own home who made an advance on him."

Grayson County Court records show Watson is being held on a $500,000 bond.