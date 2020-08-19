United Way of Grayson County announced the chairs for its 2020 fundraising campaign and kicked off the campaign with two work site visits Tuesday.

This year’s campaign chairs are husband and wife Jeremy and Trish Wood. Jeremy Wood is an Grayson County Assistant District Attorney and Trish Wood is the chief administrative officer at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center.

"I just can’t believe the response we have have had to the announcement," United Way Executive Director Stephanie Chandler said Tuesday afternoon about the way people reacted when they heard that the Woods were the campaign chairs.

People, she said, have already started sending in money for the campaign.

"It is in response to this amazing letter that they wrote together," Chandler said.

The letter said, in part, "My wife and I were completely taken aback and deeply moved by our consideration and selection as Co-Chairs for such an amazing organization as the United Way. While the Campaign Chairman position is not ordinarily designated to two people, these are not ordinary times. We would like to first recognize the incredible efforts of our citizens, community leaders and the hard work of volunteers that continue to work closely with the United Way to ensure the positive change that is crucial to the continued growth of our community.

"We would be remiss if did not point out that during the current state of economic affairs in our great nation many people are suffering from the events of 2020. To put it bluntly, times are tough economically for the individual, families and businesses. Locally, we have seen small businesses that are struggling and unfortunately some businesses are sadly closing or have closed their doors permanently. However, the people of this nation have and will always rise to the occasion and this is no different in Grayson County.

"More now than ever, funds are needed to facilitate the assistance of our neighbors and allow those most in need to have access to education, health and financial stability. As we embark on our campaign this year, my wife and I truly believe that our community will be drawn closer together by giving to others. Any gift to the United Way of Grayson County will be the best investment in the future of every citizen in this great county."

The letter received 600 hits on the Grayson County United Way Facebook page by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to getting the positive response to the announcement of the chairs, Chandler said the United Way of Grayson County team was delighted Tuesday to get to go to two corporate campaign events in the area.

She also said it was so exciting because for so many months, they didn’t know if they were going to be able to go back into local industries this year to conduct campaigns.

"We did a Crisis Campaign and we were really successful and incrementally we have been giving out grants, but I think everybody feels like its time to get back to business," Chandler said in a phone call Tuesday evening.

"Everybody in the nonprofit sector is still serving people. Nobody stopped helping people. But there is even more need with the jobs that have been lost and the way kids have been at home," she explained.

And yet, many local nonprofits have been forced to cancel the big fundraisers that help them raise the funds that they need to do the work that they do in the community. United Way of Grayson County was not sure if they were going to have to do the same or not.

But this week they were able to do kick off campaigns at Caterpillar and UPS.

"It feels great that United Way of Grayson County has been welcomed back into the workplaces and feels like people are excited to get back to normal, or as normal as it can be with masks on and social distancing," she said.

At UPS, she met a driver named Jeff Hodge who has given to United Way of Grayson County for 37 years.

"That is just phenomenal," she said but par for the course for the kind of support that the Grayson Count community has always given to United Way. They give, she said, because they know that the money goes to help local people. United Way supports 32 nonprofits in Grayson County, many of which support programs for children and the elderly, Grayson County’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who wants to know more about United Way of Grayson County, the programs it supports or the campaign can call the United Way office at 903-893-1920.