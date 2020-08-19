The ghosts, ghouls and goblins of Sherman will not be rising from their graves this year following a Sherman Planning and Zoning meeting on Tuesday.

Members of the board denied a specific use permit request that would have allowed Hatch and Kraven’s Slaughterhouse to open this fall for its 13th year amid fire and building code concerns.

Sherman Fire-Rescue, including Fire Marshal Billy Hartsfield, have been concerned about previous promises to bring the site up to building code which Hatch and Kravens representatives have reportedly not followed through on.

"I just feel like this has been going on for years and years and they are not showing diligence by following up on their end," Hartsfield said.

John LeBlac, representing Hatch and Kraven’s, said the slaughterhouse’s 13th year would represent changes for the haunted house. The haunted house would be based entirely outside in 2020 and would not use the 1960s-era building on site due to COVID-19. Ticketing would also be done online to eliminate another contact point.

LeBlanc later added that the move outdoors was also in part due to fire code regulations that would require both a sprinkler system and alarm system for the site. As the land is currently for sale, he said it would make little sense to invest in an expensive sprinkler system for the site.

"If any part of their show is under any kind of structure, whether it be temporary mobile or permanent ... fire code requires that they have a sprinkler and alarm system," Hartsfield said. "If they do not have that, they are not meeting line number one."

Hartsfield said the department had continued conversations with the site operators over the years about addressing the issues, but no definitive efforts seemed to materialize.

During last year’s season Hartsfield said organizers agreed to stricter personnel guidelines for operations, but upon investigation these guidelines were not followed.

"It was stated to them through all of our correspondence with them that if they came back in 2020 full fire code compliance would be necessary," Hartsfield said.

"I seems like you’ve granted them some grace in the past," P&Z Chair Clay Mahone said.

Hartsfield presented the commission with logs of correspondence with the organizers of the site, including messages from 2018 the said they were pursuing full compliance.

"Last year when he brought it up, you told him you would work on it," P&Z member Shawn Davis. "So, did you just tell him that to appease him I guess is my question."

In addition to the indoor concerns, Hartsfield said he had severe concerns with safety related to outdoor operations. He presented pictures of the electrical system, and other concerns that he felt would prove a safety hazard is operations were done outdoors.

Outgoing Development Services Director Scot Shadden asked that an engineer be called in to assess thew safety of the site as a part of requirements to open.

However, this was ultimately unnecessary as city staff noted that the requirement that the site be up to code would be bound to the site, rather than to the building. In order to operate, even outdoors, the site would need to be up to current codes.

When the request was put to a voite was denied unanimously by the commission.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.