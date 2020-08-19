Wednesday forecast for Austin: Get ready for another summery day with sunshine and hot temperatures, Central Texas!

Skies will be sunny throughout the day and temperatures are expected to peak at a high near 99 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

If temperatures climb into the triple digits, Wednesday will be the 18th day this month with a high of 100 degrees or more, according to the weather service.

Conditions will cool off a bit at night with clear skies and a low temperature around 73 degrees, forecasters said.

Thursday will also be sunny and hot, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 73.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 100. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 100. Mostly clear at night with a low around 74.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 98. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 97.