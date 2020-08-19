A 44-year-old Longview man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox recently.

Correy James Rider was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 6, 2019, of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Rider was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in a written statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office and presented in court, in 2017, law enforcement began an investigation into drug trafficking activities in Longview.

During the investigation, police obtained an undercover recording of Rider participating in the sale of methamphetamine and a firearm at a Longview motel. In January 2018, Rider and a co-defendant were arrested at a different motel in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine base, surveillance equipment, digital scales, and other distribution paraphernalia. Further investigation revealed that Rider and his co-conspirators used various motels and residences throughout the city to conduct illegal drug transactions. Rider and 11 others were indicted by a federal grand jury on June 21, 2018, and charged with violations of federal law.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Dallas Division, Longview Police Department, Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit and Texas Department of Public Safety and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lucas Machicek and Ryan Locker.

