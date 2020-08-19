Grayson County announced 24 new cases of the COVID-19 virus in the county Tuesday evening which brought the county’s reported and confirmed active case load to 123.

Twenty-two of those people were hospitalized on Tuesday evening. Fifty-eight were weathering the illness at home and 43 were dealing with it at a local long term care facility.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county went up from 10.47 percent on Monday evening to 10.59 percent on Tuesday.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests is also on the upswing. In the county, that rate was 10.21 percent on Monday and 10.29 percent on Tuesday. The state’s rate was 11.87 on Monday and had dropped to 11.18 percent by Tuesday evening.

There were 53 tests pending in Grayson County on Wednesday morning.

There are six nursing homes in the county that are currently impacted by the virus. They include Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place in Denison, Texoma Healthcare, and Brookdale Willows in Sherman and The Terrace in Denison. In addition the 43 people in those facilities that have the virus, there are 81 people who are being quarantined after close contact to an infected person.

In addition, seven school districts in the county have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 in employees or students. Those include, Bells Elementary, Denison High School, Jefferson and Sory elementary campuses in Sherman, Van Alstyne High School, Whitesboro High School Whitewright Elementary, and Whitewright High School.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 1; Colinsville, 2; Denison, 23; Gunter,1; Howe, 2; Pottsboro, 2; Sherman, 75; Tom Bean, 1; Van Alstyne 6; Whitesboro, 6 and Whitewright, 3.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.