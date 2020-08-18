GUNTER — Beth Gilbreath and Shae Pruiett each put down 10 kills as Gunter defeated Krum, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, 12-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-22, in non-district action.

Miranda Putnicki finished with nine kills and Nyah Ingram collected 21 digs for the Lady Tigers (4-0), whose last three victories — Brock, Van Alstyne and Gunter — have come against teams ranked in the top 10 of the Texas Girls Coaches Association statewide polls.

Gunter will host Ponder on Friday afternoon.

Tom Bean 3, Detroit 0

In Detroit, Chloe Farrer had 12 kills and seven digs as Tom Bean swept Detroit, 25-18, 25-17, 25-11, in non-district action.

Kaitlyn Lind put down eight kills, Kyndle Selman added six kills and four digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 26 assists to go with seven digs, Morgan Stroud collected 12 digs, Delaney Hemming totaled nine digs and Laramie Worley finished with four kills and six digs for Tom Bean (1-2), which plays in a dual match with Terrell at Blue Ridge on Saturday morning.

Melissa 3, Whitesboro 0

In Melissa, Libby Langford had five kills and three digs for Whitesboro but Melissa defeated the Lady Bearcats, 25-18, 25-20, 25-9, in non-district action.

Aubri Falco totaled four kills, seven assists and seven digs, Elly Harper added six assists and nine digs, Maddy Cole collected seven digs, Chesney Wolf chipped in five digs and Abby Robinson finished with four digs for Whitesboro (1-2), which plays at Celina on Friday afternoon.

Callisburg 3, Bells 0

In Callisburg Gabby Smith had 10 kills and six digs for Bells but Callisburg defeated the Lady Panthers, 25-23, 25-16, 25-18, in non-district action.

Jaiden Tocquigny put down four kills, Cheznie Hale handed out nine assists, Blair Baker chipped in eight assists and Mia Moore collected five digs for Bells (2-2), which hosts Cumby on Friday afternoon and then hosts Valley View on Saturday afternoon.

Van Alstyne 3, Pilot Point 2

In Pilot Point, Van Alstyne survived against Pilot Point for a 19-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 15-10 victory in non-district action.

Van Alstyne (3-1) will play at Collinsville on Friday afternoon.

Dodd City 3, Whitewright 1

In Dodd City, Whitewright suffered a 23-25, 25-23, 11-25, 22-25 loss against Dodd City in non-district play.

Whitewright (2-3) will play at Sulphur Bluff on Friday and then host a dual match with Miller Grove and Lone Oak on Saturday afternoon.

Dodd City improved to 3-0 on the season.

Red River Rattlers 3, S&S 0

In Sadler, S&S suffered a 20-25, 21-25, 25-27 loss against the Red River Rattlers in non-district action.

S&S (0-5) is off until playing at Chico on Tuesday night.

Chico 3, Collinsville 1

In Collinsville, the Lady Pirates suffered a 23-25, 17-25, 25-18, 24-26 non-district loss against Chico.

Collinsville (2-3) will host Van Alstyne on Friday afternoon.