The city of Sherman took steps Monday to ensure city is funded going into the next fiscal year.

The Sherman City Council voted unanimously to adopt a property tax rate of $0.489 per $100 of assessed value — the same rate it adopted in 2019-2020. Despite no increase in rate, city leaders said the ciy anticipates an increase in tax revenue due to increasing property values and new property.

"For clarity, there ins no increase in the property tax rate," City Manager Robbie Hefton said. "The property tax rate is $0.489, which includes both our maintenance and operation rate and our sinking rate, which is the debt rate, remains unchanged this year."

For this upcoming year, the city is poised to raise $18.1 million in property taxes, an increase of $1.78 million over the previous year. Of that, $775,000 can be attributed directly to new properties to the city’s tax roll.

In order to pass the tax rate, the city was required to ratify that the city would see a revenue increase based on the rate it is adopting. In order for the city to see no increase in its revenues, it would have needed to set a rate of $0.462362 per $100 of value.

This rate still remains below the voter-approval rate of $0.511445, which would require the city to hold a vote on the proposed rate.

"This is not a tax rate increase, this is just ratifying that we have more revenue because property values have gone up," Hefton said.

The tax rate will support a $97 million budget, which was also passed during Monday’s meeting. This budget is $2.2 million more than what was initially approved for the city last year.

Sherman Director of Finance Mary Lawrence said the increase in expenses can largely be attributed to increases in operating costs and capital purchases.

The city also has included three new positions as a part of the 2020-2021 budget, which will bring the total numbe rof city employees to 470. These positions will be paid through the utility fund.

Other projects included in the upcoming budget include the design of the new Sherman Police Station, which is proposed to be built along the FM 1417 corridor, and utility and street projects

