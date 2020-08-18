POTTSBORO — The first week of the season brought success for the Lady Cardinals: a hard-fought road victory in five games sandwiched between a pair of sweeps.

The second week started out a little tougher — and will get even tougher — but Pottsboro knows it will be better in the long run for taking on these challenges.

"I thought it was going to be a pretty tough match," Lady Cardinals head coach Kailey Hayward said. "It’s definitely good for us to see."

A chance to pull even slipped away from Pottsboro and Community didn’t allow the home team another opportunity as the Lady Braves defeated the Lady Cardinals, 25-10, 25-23, 25-8, in non-district action.

Taylor Hayes, Jordyn Hampton and Hadley Williams led the way for Pottsboro (3-1).

Zoe Winford, Savannah Ebarb and Brenna Bottoms paced the offense for Community (2-2).

"We can’t allowed unforced errors and have no energy in the gym," Hayward said. "I still saw some good things out there."

After opening with victories against Collinsville, former district rival Ponder and S&S, Community provided a step up in competition as the Lady Braves reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs last season. Pottsboro will face Krum, which entered the week as the No. 1 team in 4A, on Friday.

"It’s good to play good teams like that," Hayward said. "They need to be competitive games for us, to push us and see what we’re made of."

The Lady Cardinals, who are seeking their first playoff berth since 2015, are also awaiting the return of Hannah Fellinger in the next week after she tore an ACL in the middle of basketball season. She and Williams are the only seniors on a sophomore-heavy roster.

"I’m excited to see how things look when she’s on the floor, which she was a lot for us last year. She’ll add to our blocking. I think our back-row defense has been better. If we put it all together it’ll be good for us," Hayward said. "Quite a few sophomores have stepped up. They’re doing a great job of being flexible. And things will change again when everybody’s back."

The tight finish to the second game changed the tenor of the match. Community was seeking a 2-0 advantage after dominating the opening frame but the Lady Cardinals put the bad beginning behind them by going in front on a Hampton kill at 5-4 and then maintaining the lead for most of the game.

Community trimmed the deficit to a point a couple of times but then Pottsboro stretched it back to five at 16-11. The Lady Braves made another push and they finally got there at 21-20 — their first lead since it was 2-1.

The teams traded the next couple of points and Community went ahead for good at 22-21 on a Pottsboro hitting error. The Lady Cardinals staved off a game point but Winford’s kill ended the Lady Cardinals’ chance at tying the match.

"We cleaned things up and we were able to hang with them," Hayward said. "Our defense was scrambling and trying to stay alive."

After letting Game 2 get away from them, the Lady Cardinals struggled to regain that form. Community was determined to avoid getting pushed to another stanza and they raced out to a 13-1 advantage behind Bottoms and Kaleigh Durst’s play at the next.

Pottsboro responded with a 6-0 run but the Lady Braves forced a sideout, Rayna Petty had a kill and Community ended the match by taking 12 of the final 13 points and finish out the sweep.

"They felt deflated because of the way it happened," Hayward said. "The effort was there but the energy was low."

Community opened the match with a 10-2 run and was never really threatened. Pottsboro picked up an ace from Hampton and Williams put down a kill as the Lady Cardinals managed to get within five at 11-6.

The Lady Braves stunted the momentum right there, built back up a double-digit lead and then closed Game 1 on a 7-1 run to put the frame away.