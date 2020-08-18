The Grayson County Health Department announced three new COVID-19 related deaths in the county Monday evening.

All three patients were female residents of Sherman in their 60’s and 80’s. All three had presented to a local hospital in Grayson County and subsequently succumbed to the illness. Out of honor and respect for the families, no further personal information will be released," Grayson County HD Director Amanda Ortez said in a written statement.

That brings the county’s total deaths of COVID-19 related deaths of county residents to 16. Across the state of Texas, 10,034 people have died COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

The county also announced 26 new cases of the virus in the county Monday evening which brought the county’s reported and confirmed active case load to 109.

Twenty-three of those people were hospitalized on Monday evening, 47 were recuperating at home and 39 more were in a long-term care facility in the county.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county went up from 10.36 on Sunday evening to 10.47 percent on Monday evening.

Both the county and the state’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests is on the upswing. In the county, that rate was 10.12 on Sunday and 10.21 percent on Monday. The state’s rate was 11.87 on Monday.

There were 24 tests pending in Grayson County on Tuesday morning.

There are five nursing homes in the county that are currently impacted by the virus. They include Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place, Texoma Healthcare, and Brookdale Willows.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Colinsville, 2; Denison, 19; Gunter,1; Howe, 2; Pottsboro, 2; Sherman, 70; Tom Bean, 1; Van Alstyne 4; Whitesboro, 6 and Whitewright, 1.

Statistics released by the Grayson County Health Department show that more men are getting the illness in the county than women. So far 593 women have been confirmed to have it and 705 men. The age group most infected has, for months now, teetered back and forth between people in their 30s and 40s. On Monday, 261 people in their 40s had been confirmed to have have the illness in the county since the pandemic began. There were 245 people in their 30s who have had it confirmed and 220 in their 20s. Two hundred and three people in their 50s have had it confirmed and 125 people in their 60s have it confirmed. People younger than 19 have made up 118 of the cases while 70 people in their 70s have been confirmed to have had the illness. There have been 56 people in their 80s who have had the illness.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.