Denison police

In the last five days, the Denison Police Department received 424 calls for service.

Between midnight Friday and 8 a.m. Monday, the Denison Police received nearly 300 calls for service. Of those calls, 30 were classified as misdial or hangup calls.

Fourteen calls were related to disturbances. Twenty calls were to report possible suspicious activity. Thirteen calls were about burglary alarms.

Nineteen calls were for welfare checks and one call was to report a possible suicide.

Forty-one calls was related to traffic stops and erratic driving.

Between midnight Monday and 8 a.m. Tuesday, DPD received about 130 calls for service. Of those calls, 23 calls were classified as traffic stops and erratic driving.

Eight calls were to report suspicious activity. Twelve calls were classified as misdial, hangup or open line calls. Sixteen calls were to request more police presence in areas around the city.

Six calls were about burglary or panic alarms or vehicle theft. Three calls were about followups.

Sherman police

Possession - On Aug. 17, a Sherman Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 of W Houston St. The vehicle occupants were found to be in possession of marijuana and THC products. Offense reports were generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group two between four and 400 grams and possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Ag assault - On Aug. 17, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in reference to a female that believed she was in immediate danger. The female then stated her boyfriend had assaulted her with a weapon. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Texoma Parkway to meet with the caller. An investigation was completed and a report was generated for aggravated assault of a date/family or household member with a weapon.

Possession - On Aug. 16, Sherman Police officers arrested a suspect for criminal trespass in the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway. Upon a search of the suspect’s person led to the discovery of a user amount of heroin located in his pocket. Bradshaw was arrested for criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one.

Theft - On Aug. 17, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. A theft of property $100



Burglary - On Aug. 17, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 400 block of South Contemporary Drive in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between 5 p.m. Aug. 13 and 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Aug. 17, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding damaged property. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to her property located in the 1600 block of La Salle Drive in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between 11 p.m. Aug. 13 and 9 a.m. Aug. 14. A criminal mischief between $750-2,500 report was generated.

Forgery - On Aug. 17, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a restaurant in the 3200 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to forgery. The restaurant owner advised the restaurant had accidentally accepted two counterfeit $20 bills as payment on Aug. 16. A report was generated for forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security.

Criminal mischief - On Aug. 17, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding damaged property. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to his property located in the 900 block of West Pecan Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between 10 p.m. Aug 14 and noon Aug. 15. A criminal mischief between $750-2,500 report was generated.

Assault on a security officer - On Aug. 17, an officer responded to the 500 block of N. Highland Avenue in regards to a delayed assault. The officer conducted an investigation and found apparent minor injuries on the victims face. A report for assault on security officer.

