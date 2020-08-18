The city of Denison will continue outsourcing its emergency medical services for the next year following setbacks in training new paramedics.

The Denison City Council voted unanimously to renew its contract with LifeNet for EMS services through Denison Fire Rescue. The contract comes in a period when the department has experienced staffing issues, particularly with paramedics.

Fire Chief Gregg Loyd attributed the need to extend the contract on the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects both on the department’s demand and the pool of recruits.

"Back in September of 2019, we entered into a contract with LifeNet to provide EMS to the city while we were hiring people and getting them through a paramedic class," Loyd said Monday. "We accomplished that, but partially through the course, COVID happened and slowed things down a bit.

The council voted on the item Monday night with no discussion or questions on the proposed renewal.

The push for recruiting and changes within the Denison Fire Department dates back at least to late 2018 and 2019. It was last year when the city initially proposed outsourcing EMS services to a private company as a way of getting the department’s medical services up to an adequate level.

This faced intense backlash that led the city to step away from the plans to outsource EMS and instead it began the process of hiring and training a class of 12 new recruits for the department. Of those 12, nine were hired.

Then, the COVID-19 pandemic happened and delayed many aspects of the training and certification process, Loyd said.

Loyd said the pandemic significantly delayed getting the recruits certified and trained. The testing centers that the city uses were temporarily closed, and while they have since resumed services, it is on a reduced scale and capacity.

"Due to that, a year down the road, we are still in a pandemic, so we are looking to extend the contract with LifeNet," Loyd said. "This is to ensure continuity of services while we are still in the pandemic until we can get to a point where we can hire those people effectively, if that’s what we are going to do moving forward."

Loyd said the department did not intend to fill all of the vacancies in the department with the initial hiring push. However, with the pandemic, he said the department could would need additional staff in order to operate without LifeNet.

Loyd stressed that the class of 12 would be able to sustain the department if it were not for the pandemic situation.

"We would have liked to have had 12 if we were going to do that, but we wouldn’t necessarily have to," Loyd said

Despite the need, Loyd said the city has not started the process of hiring additional paramedics and firefighters for the department. Instead, it will be forming a new steering committee to determine the best direction for the department.

Loyd said he could not rule out that the recommendation could be to remain with LifeNet despite city’s initial signaling that it would no longer pursue this option.

"Right now we just simply don’t know and we are just taking it one step at a time to get through the pandemic and returning to a level of normalcy," he said.

The steering committee is expected to be appointed in September and will feature members of the council, staff and members of the public.

"The steering committee is going to look at all of the aspects of our EMS delivery and are formulate some recommendations on how we can best serve the citizens of Denison."

In spite of the issues that COVID-19 has posed for the department, Loyd said that it inadvertently has solved one of the issues that led to the current staffing issues in the department: talent poaching.

Loyd previously said that one of the issues that created the staffing concerns was poaching by larger departments in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with more resources. Since the pandemic hit, however, departments have slowed their recruiting efforts.

"Everything has gone quiet due to COVID,. Even the cities that have vacancies that can afford to pay have dropped demand dramatically. Everyone is just locked down and waiting to see what they can do."

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.