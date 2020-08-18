Grayson County is looking to save some money on continuing expenses at the North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field. Tuesday, county commissioners approved a request to allow the county to seek proposals to install fiber optic cable at the airport to replace a line the county currently rents from a national provider.

NTRA Manager Mike Livezey said that line costs the county around $5,300 a month. It is used to take information from the weather station at the end of a roadway back to the tower. That automated weather station has been there for years and years and provides information the pilots need to calibrate their instruments.

The line to deliver that information to the county costs the county more than $60,000 a year. They are hoping to get the a new line, which the county will own, installed for around that amount or a little more. Once the county pays off the installation, the yearly cost will go away and the county will save more than $60,000 a year, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said.

"There may be some costs still associated with the line," Magers said, "but it won't be near what it is now."

Livezey said the county will be able to pay for half of the installation cost with grant funds from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The proposal closing date for the project is 10 a.m. Sept. 9.