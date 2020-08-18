Grayson County commissioners Tuesday accepted nearly $6,000 to help pay the cost of applying dust suppression road oil to a gravel top surface on Stewart Road between Higgins Road and Old Scoggins Road in Precinct 1.

Grayson County Precinct 1 Commissioner Jeff Whitmire said the $5,900 contribution came from Fannin Tree Farm owner Michael C. Fannin and Don Godwin who each own property on one side of the road.

After the meeting, Whitmire said people can request to have work done to a road if they are willing to pay for the cost of the material needed to do the work. He said that the two landowners in question had wanted to have about a mile section of Stewart Road paved. There are no houses on the road, but they are the primary landowners in that area. It is too late in the season to pave the road right now so they are paying to have a dust suppression road oil applied to the gravel.

Then next year, they will make another donation to cover the cost of the materials to pave the road way in the same place.

Whitmire said his crew works ever day doing road work so he doesn’t charge for the personnel or the equipment. He said he doesn’t get these kinds of requests often, but state law does allow for people to pay to have roads improved in addition to the roads that commissioners plan to improve each year.

Whitmire said if people live on a gravel road and they have a doctor’s note saying that the dust from that road way is impacting their health, his crew will come and apply that dust suppression oil there in front of their home once a year.