The November election may still be months away, but now is the time to act for those who would like to vote by mail.

Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said her office is ready and waiting to send out the applications needed to be able to cast a ballot by mail.

There are four ways to be eligible to vote by mail. They include being 65 years old or older, being disabled, being out of the county on election day and during the early voting period, and being confined in jail but not otherwise barred from voting. Patterson said those who fit in last group must not have been finally convicted of a felony.

In 2016, there were less than 3,000 of the county's 78,723 registered voters who choose to vote by mail. However, concerns over COVID-19 might make it a more popular option this time around.

Those who opt to do use this option, should start by contacting Patterson's office there at 115 W. Houston Street in Sherman either by going by the office or by calling at 903-893-8683 or by emailing them at elections@co.grayson.tx.us and asking for an application. The applications are available now.

"Various special interest groups also send ballots to voters and those are valid applications," Patterson said.

She said the deadline to request that ballot is actually Oct. 23. "But that's almost too late," She added.

It is almost too late because they then have to get the ballot out to the voter and the voter has to get return the ballot by the deadline. So they recommend that people who want to vote by mail start the process as early as possible. Even just with COVID we have seen things go much slower.

The ballots will be mailed about one month prior to election day. They can be returned anytime after they have been received.

"One of the things are we are encouraging voters to do is, once you get that ballot in the mail, vote it and return to us and that is the best way to avoid any mail delays," she said.

In the past, she said, people were only allowed to drop those ballots off at her office in person on election day but this year along with some other changes like expanded early voting days, they have loosened that restriction and people can drop the ballots off all through the voting season. She noted that the person voting the ballot must drop it off and they must go inside to sign a log and show their identification. Those who are confined to their home should call Patterson's office for options.

Getting that ballot back as quickly as possible will help avoid any concerns about mail backlogs.

Patterson said she does not anticipate any problems with the U.S. Post Office not being able to handle the election.

"Our office has built a really good working relationship with the Post Office. The applications and the ballot envelope contain a special logo that's reserved for election mail. And our opinion is that they are committed to the job at hand. In the past, if needed, they have delivered ballots to our office more than once a day. They have been extremely responsive to deadlines and understood that our mail did need to be postmarked," she said.

Lastly, Patterson said she would like to remind local voters that her office and its employees are the source for accurate information about voting in Grayson County elections. She said she doesn't want people to be upset or concerned about rumors or things that they see on the Internet or some other place. If they have concerns, she said, they should just call her office and they will be delighted to walk people through the various rules regarding the election.

Voting in the time of COVID-19 might look a little different with social distancing and masks, but, she said, it is all going to work just as smoothly as always as long as everyone involved works together to see that it does so. Working together means those who want to vote by mail should do so as early as possible to help prevent any delays. Ballots post marked by or on election day will be counted.