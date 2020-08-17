Heavy storms brought powerful straight-line winds and widespread power outages to Grayson County Sunday evening. Despite intense weather with winds gusting at more than 60 miles per hour, local and regional officials said damage seemed to be relatively minor across Texoma.

The storms, which arrived in North Texas shortly before 6 p.m. left thousands without power into the early hours of Monday morning and left broken tree limbs in their wake.

"We dealt with outages mostly," Grayson County Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Somers said Monday while stressing the importance of having power for air conditioning during the summer heat. "But, damage seemed to be limited to light-weight, unsecured objects."

At about 8:15 p.m. Sunday the Grayson Collin Electric Cooperative estimated that there were about 2,000 customers without power. By comparison ONCOR and Texas-New Mexico Power estimated that there were 191 and 2,500 customers without power at that time, respectively.

As of 8 a.m. Monday Oncor estimated that only about 300 were still without power.

National Weather Service Meteorologist David Bonnette said Sunday’s storms stretched from southern Oklahoma and North Texas all the way south to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, leaving wind damage throughout its path.

"Really, the North Texas, Texoma area got it the worst last night," he said.

Sunday’s storm cells saw some light hail, ranging from pea-sized to one-inch hail stones but the majority of the damage was done by the straight-line winds. The majority of Texoma saw gusts between 50 and 60 mph on average. However, some areas saw gusts up to 65 mph.

Despite some rumors, He said there is no evidence that the damage could be attributed to a tornado.

"Every time there is damage, people assume it was a tornado," he said. "Straight-line wind damage can do just as much damage as a tornado in the right conditions."

In addition to the winds, Bonnette said Sunday’s storms brought heavy rain with them. On average, the region saw about 1.5 inches of rain, with a weather station at North Texas Regional Airport reporting 1.75 inches.

Bonnette said storms like those observed Sunday are infrequent during the summer, but storms during this time traditionally are powerful.

"It’s uncommon but not out of the question to get storms like that," he said. "A lot of the time if we get a north flow loft and a cold front coming in during the summer time that is just enough lift to cause a severe weather storm."

During the summer months, the jet stream is traditionally more north, preventing most fronts from entering the region and mixing with warm gulf air.

"On the other hand, what we do have during the summer is a lot of energy," he said.

As that energy has little opportunity to dissipate, the storms that do reach the region traditionally have been more powerful.

"Once we do get that thunderstorm in, and that source of release, that’s when we see those powerful storms," Bonnette said.

