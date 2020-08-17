Sherman

Possession - On Aug. 14, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 3000 block N. Northridge Dr. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot from his vehicle. Officers pursued the driver and placed him under arrest. The investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana, and a firearm. The suspect was transported to Grayson County Jail. A report for possession of marijuana under two ounces was generated. An additional report for evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was also generated.

Assault - On Aug. 14 Sherman officers responded to the 1100 block N. Ricketts St. in reference to and assault. The investigation revealed a wife hit her husband in the face with an open hand. An assault causing bodily injury family member report was generated.

Possession - On Aug. 15, officers located a suspicious vehicle near E. Mulberry Street and Elliott Road. The vehicle was occupied by multiple adults. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded less than one gram of methamphetamine. This location is in a drug free zone. A report was generated for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram in a drug free zone for future prosecution.

Possession - On Aug. 15, SPD officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of E Wells Ave for fail to use turn signal. Upon further investigation, drug paraphernalia and narcotics were found in the vehicle. A report was generated for this offense.

Ag assault - Officers responded to an apartment in the 2300 block of W Taylor St in reference to a disturbance. It was learned that the victim and choked and threatened with a firearm by the spouse. The suspect was arrested for assault family/household member impede breath/ circulation and aggravated assault to a date/family/household member with a weapon. The subject was arrested.

Assault - On Aug. 15, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of Vietnam Veterans Parkway in reference to a disturbance. The caller advised her boyfriend had pulled her hair and struck her one time in the face with a closed fist. The caller did not feel pain, but was offended by the contact. A report was generated for assault by contact to a family member class c misdemeanor.

Driving while intoxicated - On Aug. 15, Sherman Dispatch received a phone call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver traveling east on US Highway 82 . Officers located the suspect vehicle and contacted the driver. An investigation was conducted and he was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated.

Assault - On Aug. 15 Sherman Police responded to a call for service at a residence in the 2100 block of N Loy St. for a reported assault. Upon arrival, it was determined that two individuals had been involved in an altercation. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Driving while intoxicated - On Aug. 15, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in reference to a major vehicle accident in the area of S US Highway 75 southbound/ Exit 56. The caller stated a vehicle had rolled over. Officers were dispatched to the scene. Through further investigation, it was learned the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated. The driver was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and a report was generated.

Assault - On Aug. 16, Sherman Officer Responded to a residence in the 1200 block of W Taylor St, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival officer determined a female had been pushed by her boyfriend, which offended her. The male left the scene prior to officer`s arrival. A report for assault by contact family violence was generated.

Deadly conduct - On August 16, an officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of E. Martin Lane in reference to shots being fired. There were no injuries and no damaged property. A report for deadly conduct was completed.

Ag assault - On Aug. 17, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in reference to a female that believed she was in immediate danger. The female then stated her boyfriend had assaulted her with a weapon. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Texoma Parkway to meet with the caller. An investigation was completed and a report was generated for Agg Assault Date/Family/House W/Weapon.

