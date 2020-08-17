Texas Department of Transportation officials has announced that it plans to close the US 82 westbound exit ramp for State Highway 121 in Bonham for construction starting on Aug. 20.

In a release issued by the department on Friday, TxDOT wants travelers to know that traffic will be direct to the westbound ramp for State Highway 78 and then asked to continue on the frontage road to SH 121

"This work is part of the road construction project in Fannin County that will expand US 82 from two lanes to a four-lane highway with depressed median, from one-half mile west of State Highway 121 in Bonham eastward to approximately six-tenths of mile east of State Highway 56 in Honey Grove, officials said," the release said.

"Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones," the release continued. "They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."