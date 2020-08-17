COLLINSVILLE — There trial-and-error of searching for the right rotation could take weeks or perhaps even longer. Maybe a team needs all the way up until district play to find the most productive combination in the right order on the court.

Just days into the season, a young Collinsville squad needing to replace four three-year starters was struggling to fit those pieces together. The Lady Pirates were swept in a pair of matches but in the last game of the second loss, against Bonham, there was a sliver of a spark.

Sticking with that group has paid immediate dividends and could lead to more success down the road as Collinsville defeated S&S, 25-17, 25-17, 25-8, in non-district action.

Taylor Sheppard, Katie Johnson and Addisyn McDonnell paced the offense for Collinsville (2-2), which has won two straight after its rough start.

"That third set against Bonham, I kept that rotation and it worked against Bells and it worked against S&S," Collinsville head coach Melissa Johnson said. "That’s what we’re sticking with. It’s a complete 180."

The Lady Pirates had to outlast Bells in five games after holding a 2-1 lead before notching the sweep against the Lady Rams. It is still a part of the learning process.

"We’ve got to finish the game," Johnson said. "Now that we’ve found our rotation, we have to develop the chemistry and keep the energy up. We have to make sure to finish the mach out."

Paige Turner and Brenna Howard led the way for S&S (0-4), which is off until playing at Chico on August 25.

The return of Sheppard for the Lady Pirates has been a key. After starting for two years and finishing fourth on the team in kills both seasons, the 6-2 middle blocker stepped away from the sport for her junior year. Now she is becoming the anchor for a roster with four freshmen and three sophomores.

"There was a point where she was just burned out on it. I think a lot of kids go through that," Johnson said. "She missed it. She’s done everything she needed to come back. It looks like she hasn’t missed a beat. She’s a leader. She’s one of our captains."

Collinsville closed out the match by opening the third game with a 6-1 run that turned into a 12-4 margin on an ace by Johnson. The Lady Pirates ended the night on an 11-1 surge, including the final six points, with Sheppard and Johnson in the middle of the action.

In Game 2, Collinsville looked to carry over its quick start and the Lady Pirates were up 7-0 and then 12-3.

The Lady Rams started battling back behind Turner and Marlee Howard and were down just five points at 13-8. But S&S struggled at the service line and ended up giving away six points in the stanza. A hitting error by Collinsville trimmed the gap to just four at 16-12 but S&S was unable to get any closer and turn Game 3 into a pivotal contest.

Sheppard had back-to-back kills as the Lady Pirates pushed the lead out to 22-14 and the home team was on the way to taking a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Pirates had also jumped out to a big lead in Game 1, scoring the first seven points and holding a 16-4 advantage at one point.

Sheppard, Abby Martin and McDonnell all had kills during the latter part of that stretch to build the double-digit margin.

There were a couple of times where S&S tried to put together rallies but they were unable to sustain them for more than a couple of points. One came with Brenna Howard at the service line that pulled the Lady Rams within nine and forced a timeout and later a 4-0 burst included consecutive aces from Chasey Harden.

S&S got within seven as it staved off a third straight game point before Collinsville closed out the frame and started its way towards a sweep.