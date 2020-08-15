Politicians and family members are speaking at a rally in Georgetown on Saturday to draw attention to the case of Javier Ambler II, an unarmed Black man who was killed after being repeatedly tased by police in 2019.

The Pushing for Justice Caravan for Javier Ambler will be held in the early afternoon in San Gabriel Park.

Scheduled speakers include state Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin; state Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock; state Rep. John H Bucy III, D-Austin; Pflugerville City Council Member Rudy Metayer; and Javier Ambler’s sister, Kimberly Ambler-Jones.

In March 2019, Williamson County Deputy J.J. Johnson conducted a traffic stop on Ambler because he didn’t dim his headlights. After chasing Ambler for 22 minutes, Johnson and later Williamson County Deputy Zachary Camden repeatedly used a stun gun on the 40-year-old father with a heart condition. He died while shouting "I can’t breathe."

The reality television show "Live PD" stopped production after the American-Statesman reported that a crew from the series was filming when Ambler died.

The Statesman also reported in June that the two Williamson County deputies at the center of the case had still not provided written statements to internal investigators about what happened — information that experts say is key to assessing their actions.

In July, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore said she will not take the case to a grand jury and instead will let the future district attorney handle it next year. Moore lost to José Garza in the Democratic primary runoff last month.

"Javier cared about many and this caravan is a demonstration of people caring for him and demanding justice," Ambler-Jones said in a news release. "This is not a new narrative, we see the same headlines week after week with new names of Black Americans murdered at the hands of the police — now we are demanding accountability in Williamson County to end this cycle of violence."