In thinking back on my childhood, there is one memory that seems to permeate each day. No, it’s not the love of my mother or the annoyance of my siblings! It’s deeper than those: it’s the Post Office…

More specifically, it’s the ‘Mail,’ which came to our house every day from the time I was born until the time I moved out some 23 years later. The mail was always part of our day; it was always in the background; it was always there.

I marveled at the way a man – yes, it was always a man in the 1960s – always came to our house and put letters and packages in a box set just for our address. He did this on a daily basis-Wow! My mind exploded as I first understood this concept. There was a system for Americans to have messages and institutional invoices (bills) brought to their residence.

I would watch the mailbox – yes, I had few friends early on – and determine about when the mail truck came to our house; our address with its ZIP (Zone Improvement Plan) Code. Usually, the mailman came about the same time every day. I simply took the initiative to be the one who ‘got the mail’ every day. I braved weather, vehicular traffic and the occasional walked dog to open that box and take the world into our home.

It didn’t take long to discover that almost every letter or package was for my parents with an occasional ‘Resident’ or ‘Current Occupant’ thrown in there. I maybe got something once a year; and it wouldn’t be special unless my grandmothers had sent THE birthday card with money in it.

At an early point in my life, someone said – and I quote – "If you want something to come in the mail, you have to ask for it." Well, this set off bells and plans and ideas in the young mind of mine. I must have been eight or nine years old at the time; and I remember exactly what I did first.

Back then, ready to eat cereal boxes had offers on the back to help promote the cereal inside. You could send off for almost anything; well, my father ate Corn Flakes on a regular basis and the next morning, I got hold of the box…and there it was…an offer…

If I am remembering right, it cost 50 cents, which included postage, for a two inch figurine (made of some cheap material) of Uncle Sam! Yes, one of the symbols of this great country of ours! He was squat, but had the required red, white and blue top hat. I begged and begged for the money and the order form, which had to be cut off the box. I had to wait for Dad to finish the box of cereal first, of course…

So, off it went one fine day; and another fine day, a small package returned with the name ‘Dwayne Wilder’ on it. I was so happy I can still feel the joy. I had gotten my first package in the mail! I had arrived! I took it out and it was true to its advertising. I showed it off to those annoying siblings; and found a place to display ‘Uncle Sam.’

NOTE: My youngest sister was just learning to talk at the time. She couldn’t say ‘Sam’ very well; it came out ‘San,’ so we all ended up calling him ‘Uncle San.’

Of course, this was just the beginning as I began sending off for everything. I wrote fan letters, letters to the editor, letters to legislators and governors. I wrote to relatives and sent cards to friends. Before I knew it, I was getting mail from that special man almost every day. Most weeks I would get something half the time (three of the six mail days). There were weeks at the peak where I got a letter or package every day. I came to learn of and love the postal system in America. Nowadays, I still get something almost every day- mostly those institutional invoices – at our address with its required ZIP code.

In my opinion, anyone who messes with the post office or the mail in this great country of ours is in for trouble. There are so many Americans who depend on that man – or woman now – who brings vital medicine and prescriptions; and even vouchers for food. And the way the economy depends on this service, which isn’t meant to make a profit, is paramount to our surviving day-to-day.

If there were such a person who was trying to undermine the post office system in America, I wonder what ‘Uncle San’ would say…

