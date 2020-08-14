One of Sherman’s largest future developments may get a little bigger this coming week as developers for the Terra Perpetua development, located in south Sherman along FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75, plan to ask the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission for permission Tuesday evening to expand the development site.

Since the planned development was first formed, the owner has acquired an additional 32.54 acres of land. With this additional, it would increase the size of the development to 278 acres.

In 2019, representatives for the development presented plans for a nearly 250-acre mixed use development with a mixture of housing, including apartments and town homes, and commercial retail uses.

In addition to retail and residential development city officials previously said there have been talks about dedicating a portion of the development toward a new elementary school, but nothing has been announced as of yet.

The changes will also include a rename for the development to Bel Air Village, a return to a name used by the city prior to the announcement of the Terra Perpetua name.

The commission will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sherman City Hall. Other items that will be considered include:

A change of zoning for a property located in the 900 block of N. FM 1417 for a 136-lot residential development;A temporary use permit for Hatch & Kravens Slaughterhouse haunted house at 1400 W. Taylor Street.

