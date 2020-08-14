The number of local nursing home patients quarantined due to close contact with a COVID-19 case has gone down from 88 to 44. The county said there are COVID-19 cases in four area nursing homes: Focused Care of Sherman, Homestead of Sherman, Crawford Street Place and Texoma Healthcare.

The number of patients with the virus at those sites remained at 33 on Friday morning.

Grayson County’s Office of Emergency Management released a report that showed only five new cases of the virus were reported in Grayson County residents Thursday. Those five brought the county’s active case count to 89.

Thirteen Grayson County residents have died COVID-19 related deaths in the county since the pandemic was declared.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the county dropped slightly Thursday night from 10.04 to 9.99 percent.

The county’s 7-day rolling average for positive tests continued its upward climb from 9.83 percent Thursday morning to 9.87 on Friday morning.

The county has also released statistics showing the cities where the people who have tested positive recently live. The following cities in the county currently have active cases, Bells, 2; Denison, 20, which is down from 22; Howe, one, which is down one; Pottsboro, one; Sherman,61, which is up from 60; Van Alstyne,one and Whitesboro, 3.

The report also identified school districts in the county with COVID-19 quarantined and isolated students. It said there are six students isolated (ill with the virus) and three quarantined(do to close contact). School districts listed were Denison, Whitesboro and Van Alstyne.

A statement from the GCHD said they are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

The GCHD reminds people that if that they have traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has OVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, they should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they should alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.