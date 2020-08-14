Recent research in the Journal of Medicine (2016) has shown us that rates of depression can be twice as high in people with type 2 diabetes than in the general population. So, what’s the missing link here? Why do people with diabetes tend to experience more issues with depression?

To start, the Stand American Diet is closely tied to the development of T2D. In a study published in 2017, people who regularly consumed red meat, processed meat, sugar sweet beverages (SSB), and eggs showed to have two times the risk of T2D. Also, people who added to their diet whole grains, vegetables, fruits, and dairy showed a 42% reduction compared to the prior group. Perhaps most amazing in this study is that people who combined both … not eating the unhealthy foods and adding in the healthy foods, showed a whopping total risk reduction of 70%! (European Journal of Epidemiology).

Now, consider that studies have also shown that the Standard American Diet is tied to depression. High consumption of red and/or processed meat, refined grains, sweets, high-fat dairy products, butter, potatoes and high-fat gravy, and low intakes of fruits and vegetables is associated with an increased risk of depression (Psychiatry Research 2017). Alcohol, as well, can play a part given that increased use has shown an increased risk of depression (Addiction 2011). Epidemiological evidence suggests a strong connection between diet quality and mental health across multiple populations and age groups (the Nutrition Society 2017).

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that prevents insulin from allowing glucose into muscle cells in the body. Glucose (a monosaccharide sugar) is the major energy source of the body. People with type two diabetes (T2D) cannot properly use the insulin their bodies make, resulting in too much glucose circulating in the bloodstream. Over time, this can cause serious health problems. In 1958, less than one percent of the U.S. had diabetes. By 2019, that number had grown to 13% … a 1200% increase!

It has also been suggested that the effect of exercise also may be comparable to antidepressant medication and psychotherapy for mild to moderate depression. As well, exercise seems to be a valuable complementary therapy to the traditional treatments for severe depression (Disability Rehabilitation, 2015). Other studies have also shown that unhealth eating habits along with tobacco smoking and lower levels of physical activity are major contributors to chronic disease and mortality (Schizophrenia Research, 2018).

What all of this tells us that the missing link between depression and type 2 diabetes is something we actually have some control over. Simply lifestyle choices that we can make can prevent the majority of T2D and have profound effects on depression symptoms. Eating a healthy diet, not smoking, low consumption of alcohol, and moderate exercise can reduce the risk of T2D by 91% (New England Journal of Medicine). Changing what we eat can actually provide a clinically significant benefit to traditional forms of treatment for both diabetes and depression.

Jim Runnels is a retired Licensed Professional Counselor and advocate of evidence-based education and supporter of the health benefits of a whole food plant-based, active lifestyle, to achieve optimal health. He is the administrator of Eat Healthy-Texoma Facebook page. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.