Friday forecast for Austin: It’s finally Friday! And, of no surprise, temperatures are again expected to climb into the 100s for the 13th day in a row.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 104 degrees. South, southwest winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

The evening will be mostly clear with an overnight low around 78 degrees, according to meteorologists. South winds are expected to blow at around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Central Texas has experienced temperatures higher than 100 degrees for the past 13 days, according to data collected at Camp Mabry. The hottest day so far was Wednesday, when temperatures reached 106, the data said.

Check out the extended forecast below from the weather service.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high near 105 degrees and a heat index as high as 111. South, southwest winds blowing at 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy at night with an overnight low around 77.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 105 degrees. The evening will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 77.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and a high near 99 degrees. The evening will be partly cloudy with an overnight low around 74.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot with a high near 99 degrees. Mostly clear at night with an overnight low around 74.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 100 degrees. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.

Thursday: Sunny and hot with a high near 100 degrees.